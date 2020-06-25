Aliquippa seeks applicants to replace boys basketball coach Dwight Hines

Thursday, June 25, 2020 | 3:25 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Aliquippa basketball coach Dwight Hines reacts after a basket against Lincoln Park during the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals Feb. 24, 2020, at North Allegheny High school.

The Aliquippa school board is accepting applications for a new boys basketball coach, a decision that stunned Dwight Hines, who’s been with the team for a decade.

Hines said he doesn’t know the reasoning.

“That’s one thing you’ve got to ask the board members,” said Hines, a 2002 graduate and Aliquippa resident. “They didn’t call me in. They didn’t ask to talk.”

The job is advertised on the WPIAL website.

Hines went 63-39 in the past four seasons as head coach and the team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs all four years. The Quips reached the quarterfinals once and the semifinals three times, including last season when the Quips went 17-10 overall, 8-4 in the section.

Hines also spent six seasons as an assistant coach, during a time when Aliquippa won two WPIAL titles, a PIAA title and a PIAA runner-up trophy.

Nobody has told him he can’t reapply, Hines said, so he’ll consider that option.

“As a person of the community, it’s tough to see that loyalty doesn’t come back the same way,” Hines said. “The numbers kind of speak for themselves. Seventeen-plus wins every year. Always took them deep into the playoffs. The numbers don’t lie, so I don’t think it was about coaching.”

