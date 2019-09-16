Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher chooses Penn State

Monday, September 16, 2019 | 12:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher eyes Sharon’s Jordan Wilson for a tackle during the 3A PIAA semifinal Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Milhalik-Thompson .

After delaying his decision in early August, Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher has made his college choice.

On Monday, Fisher announced via Twitter that he will be committing to Penn State, becoming the 25th member of James Franklin’s 2020 recruiting class.

The three-star defensive end/linebacker, had attracted interest from several Division I programs since the beginning of 2019.

Pitt came through with an offer March 27. Three days later, Penn State offered the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder who also received offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Nebraska. Ultimately, two days after visiting State College and watching the Nittany Lions beat Pitt, 17-10, Fisher became the seventh ‘Quip since 2014 to commit to a Power 5 program.

Fisher is the 18th three-star prospect in the 2020 class to sign with the Nittany Lions, joining seven four-star players.

Last season, Fisher played an important defensive role on Aliquippa’s WPIAL and PIAA championship team. This year, his role has grown even more and he’s living up to expectations. He leads a talented Aliquippa defense that has only given up 37 points this season.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

