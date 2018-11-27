Aliquippa’s Will Gipson adds Pitt offer after reopening recruitment

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, November 26, 2018 | 7:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Aliquippa's William Gipson raises the championship trophy with teammates after defeating Derry in the WPIAL Class 3A final Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

A week after reopening his college football recruitment, Aliquippa’s Will Gipson announced an offer from Pitt.

The senior wide receiver decommitted from Ball State on Nov. 19, two days after starring at Heinz Field in the WPIAL championship. He announced a Pitt offer Monday night on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout had committed to the Mid-American school in June with teammate Solvauhn Moreland before announcing last week on Twitter that his “recruitment is 100% back open.”

Gipson drew increase interest this fall from Power 5 teams and received a Rutgers offer Oct. 15. He attended Pitt’s home game Oct. 27 and posted a photo with Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi.

Gipson caught seven passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Aliquippa defeated Derry, 42-19, in the WPIAL Class 3A final. He leads the Quips with 53 catches for 1,494 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Pittsburgh 🐾🐾 #H2P pic.twitter.com/TL6zpTNRiq — Will Gipson (3⭐️) (@TrxllWill3) November 26, 2018