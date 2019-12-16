All-City League football team: Westinghouse leads with 9 selections

Monday, December 16, 2019 | 4:57 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Westinghouse’s Troy Lanier (3) passes the ball against University Prep during their game on Oct. 26, 2019.

City League champion Westinghouse was recognized for its accomplishments Monday as nine players were selected to the All-City League team, and coach Donte Green earned coach of the year honors.

The Bulldogs went 8-4 this season, despite losing their first three games of the year. But, they recovered and won eight of their final nine and defeated University Prep in the City League championship, 12-2, before losing to Bedford in the PIAA Class 3A subregional.

Here’s a look at the honorees:

All-City League football team

OFFENSE

Michael Peters, Perry, OL, sr.

Darius Bruce, Westinghouse, OL, sr.

Chance Battle, Westinghouse, OL, sr.

Corey Cottrell, University Prep, OL, sr.

Solomon Johnston, Allderdice, OL, jr.

Tarik Hamilton, Westinghouse, WR, sr.

Brashawn Oaks, Perry, WR, sr.

Timothy Henderson, Perry, WR, so.

Mike Massey, Westinghouse, RB, sr.

Michael Snowden, University Prep, RB, sr.

Troy Lanier, Westinghouse, QB, sr.

Messiah Wilkerson, University Prep, sr.

Cameron Jones, Westinghouse, ATH, sr.

DEFENSE

Malachi Quarles, University Prep, DL, sr.

Javon Coleman, Westinghouse, DL, sr.

Jahmari Watkins, Brashear, DL, jr.

Dayon Hayes, Westinghouse, DL, sr.

Solomon Johnston, Allderdice, LB, jr.

Keith Norman, University Prep, LB, jr.

Nazir Darwin, Allderdice, LB, sr.

Kevin Smith, Brashear, LB, so.

Brendan Walls, University Prep, DB, sr.

Savionne Randolph, Allderdice, DB, jr.

Cameron Jones, Westinghouse, DB, sr.

Messiah Wilkerson, University Prep, DB, sr.

Coach of the Year: Donte Green, Westinghouse

