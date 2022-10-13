All signs point to prognostication excellence from Chick’s Picks in Week 7
By:
Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 11:01 AM
Chick’s Picks had the opportunity to attend a game Friday night. Since it is not often that she is able to do so, Chick’s Picks was sure to choose a game with a lot on the line, along with a few of the best student sections in the WPIAL.
As Chick’s Picks settled into her seat and took in all of the Friday night lights, she scanned the crowd to gain a better appreciation for the various costumes and unique attire being donned by the fans. While she perused the clever signs designed by the student section, Chick’s Picks came across the most magnificent sight. There it was, in all its glory – a cardboard cutout sign being proudly displayed by what is now her favorite student section.
What exactly was on this sign that captured Chick’s Picks’ eye? It was not the usual display of a coach or standout player. It was Chick’s Picks’ prized Crystal Ball – on display for all of the crowd to see. Then, in that very moment, Chick’s Picks knew that she had made it. Her two decades of prognosticating had finally paid off.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 53-14 (79%) record, bringing her season total to 281-104 (73%).
Nonconference
North Hills Indians (3-4) at Class 6A 2-Seneca Valley Raiders (5-2)
The Raiders play host to the Class 5A Indians in nonconference action Friday night. Seneca Valley is coming off of a 42-12 rout of Hempfield last week, while North Hills knocked off Shaler, 35-23. … The Raiders are led by one of the top passers in the WPIAL in Graham Hancox, who has thrown for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. Indians’ quarterback John Green has racked up 751 passing yards and 217 rushing yards so far this season. … Seneca Valley is averaging 27 points per game. North Hills has been outscored by its seven opponents, 148-134. When these two met last season, the Raiders held off the Indians, 17-7. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar outcome in this year’s edition … Seneca Valley over North Hills
Class 5A
3-Pine-Richland Rams (4-3) at Shaler Titans (4-3)
The Rams take on the Titans in a battle between Northeast Conference powers Friday night. Pine-Richland pulled an upset of Class 6A No. 4 Central Catholic last week, 35-13. Shaler looks to rebound after falling to North Hills, 35-23. … The Rams have won three in a row after losing three of their first four games of the season. Ryan Palmieri has played a large role in helping the Rams get back to their winning ways after making the move from running back to quarterback. The Titans offense is captained by one of the top quarterbacks in the WPIAL in Keegan Smetanka, who has thrown for 1,541 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year. … Pine-Richland is allowing 18.9 points per game, compared to 31.3 points per game by Shaler. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Rams will improve their win streak to four games in this one. … Pine-Richland over Shaler
Class 4A
Mars Fightin’ Planets (5-2) at Armstrong River Hawks (6-1)
The River Hawks welcome the Fightin’ Planets for a Greater Allegheny Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, Armstrong rolled over Indiana, 47-14, while Mars defeated Kiski Area, 47-28. … The River Hawks boast one of the WPIAL’s top passers in Cadin Olsen, who has thrown for 1,696 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. The Planets’ balanced offense is led by quarterback Eric Kasperowicz, who has 974 passing yards and 12 touchdowns on the year. Evan Wright has rushed for a team-high 907 yards and 12 scores. … Both Armstrong and Mars are averaging 36 points per game. The River Hawks’ only loss this season came to Class 4A’s top-ranked Aliquippa, 28-14, in Week 1. Chick’s Picks predicts that the loss to the Quips will still be the only blemish for the River Hawks after this one is in the books. … Armstrong over Mars
Class 3A
Hopewell Vikings (3-4) at South Park Eagles (3-4)
Hopewell hits the road to take on South Park in Western Hills Conference action Friday night. The Vikings look to rebound after being shut out by Keystone Oaks last week, 26-0. The Eagles rolled over Quaker Valley, 44-14. … Hopewell quarterback Kingston Krotec has thrown for more than 600 yards so far this season. South Park running back Eric Doerue has found paydirt 13 times on the year. … The Vikings have been outscored by their seven opponents, 178-122. The Eagles have edged out their opponents, 152-151, on the year. Chick’s Picks predicts that the home team will improve to .500 in this one. … South Park over Hopewell
Class 2A
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (5-2) at McGuffey Highlanders (5-2)
The Highlanders host the Golden Eagles in a Century Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, McGuffey rolled over Charleroi, 43-7, while Keystone Oaks blanked Hopewell, 26-0. … McGuffey is led by quarterback Philip McCuen, who has thrown for more than 500 yards and rushed for another 300 yards so far this season. Keystone Oaks quarterback Nick Buckley has 821 passing yards and six touchdowns on the year. Running back Shawn Reick has racked up 502 rushing yards and seven scores. … The McGuffey offense is averaging 38.3 points per game – two touchdowns more per game than Keystone Oaks. Chick’s Picks predicts that the high-powered Highlanders will be too much for the Golden Eagles to handle. … McGuffey over Keystone Oaks
Class A
3-South Side Rams (7-0) at 4-Laurel Spartans (5-1)
The Rams take on the Spartans in a Big Seven Conference battle between top 5 teams Friday night. South Side is coming off of a narrow 15-13 victory over Shenango last week, while Laurel routed Northgate, 58-14. … Rams’ quarterback Brody Almashy has thrown for 556 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for another 314 yards and seven scores. Laurel’s high-scoring offense is averaging 43.7 points per game. Quarterback Chase Tintsman has thrown for 637 yards and eight touchdowns. Landon Smith leads the running game with 855 yards and 14 scores. … South Side boasts the top defense in Class A, allowing only 39 points in seven games. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Rams will remain perfect in this one. … South Side over Laurel
Class 5A
Allegheny Six Conference
Bethel Park over Moon
South Fayette over Baldwin
Big East Conference
Hempfield over Franklin Regional
Penn-Trafford over Plum
Northeast Conference
Woodland Hills over Fox Chapel
Nonconference
Upper St. Clair over Canon-McMillan
Central Catholic over Penn Hills
Mt. Lebanon over Peters Township
North Allegheny over Norwin
Class 4A
Big Seven Conference
Latrobe over Connellsville
Laurel Highlands over Trinity
Thomas Jefferson over Ringgold
Greater Allegheny Conference
Highlands over Kiski Area
Parkway Conference
West Allegheny over Blackhawk
Central Valley over Ambridge
Montour over Chartiers Valley
Aliquippa over New Castle
Nonconference
Avonworth over North Catholic
McKeesport over Gateway
Class 3A
Allegheny 6 Conference
East Allegheny over Deer Lakes
Shady Side Academy over Valley
Interstate Conference
Belle Vernon over Mount Pleasant
Southmoreland over Greensburg Salem
Elizabeth Forward over South Allegheny
Western Hills Conference
West Mifflin over Quaker Valley
Beaver over Seton LaSalle
Class 2A
Allegheny Conference
Apollo-Ridge over Yough
Imani Christian over Derry Area
Serra Catholic over Ligonier Valley
Steel Valley over Burrell
Century Conference
Washington over Charleroi
Midwestern Conference
Beaver Falls over Ellwood City
Neshannock over Riverside
Western Beaver over New Brighton
Big 7 Conference
Shenango over Summit Academy
Class A
Black Hills Conference
OLSH over Avella
Bishop Canevin over Chartiers-Houston
Fort Cherry over Cornell
Burgettstown over Carlynton
Eastern Conference
Springdale over Frazier
Greensburg Central Catholic over Jeannette
Tri-County South Conference
Beth-Center over West Green
California over Carmichaels
Monessen over Jefferson-Morgan
Nonconference
City League
University Prep over Allderdice
Westinghouse over Brashear
City League independent
Wheeling Central Catholic (WV) over Carrick
Independent
Weir (WV) over Albert Gallatin
Erie Cathedral Prep over Butler
Meyersdale over Brownsville
Uniontown over Waynesburg
Tags: Armstrong, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Laurel, Mars, McGuffey, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Shaler, South Park, South Side
More Football• Trib HSSN to have exclusive streaming coverage of all 6 WPIAL football championships
• Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 7
• Through the years: Valley kept its win streak vs. Burrell going in ’17
• Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Keefer-to-Keffer connection sparks Southmoreland
• Trib 10: Bethel Park moves up in power rankings