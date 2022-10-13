All signs point to prognostication excellence from Chick’s Picks in Week 7

By:

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri carries for his first touchdown against Penn Hills on Sept. 9.

Chick’s Picks had the opportunity to attend a game Friday night. Since it is not often that she is able to do so, Chick’s Picks was sure to choose a game with a lot on the line, along with a few of the best student sections in the WPIAL.

As Chick’s Picks settled into her seat and took in all of the Friday night lights, she scanned the crowd to gain a better appreciation for the various costumes and unique attire being donned by the fans. While she perused the clever signs designed by the student section, Chick’s Picks came across the most magnificent sight. There it was, in all its glory – a cardboard cutout sign being proudly displayed by what is now her favorite student section.

What exactly was on this sign that captured Chick’s Picks’ eye? It was not the usual display of a coach or standout player. It was Chick’s Picks’ prized Crystal Ball – on display for all of the crowd to see. Then, in that very moment, Chick’s Picks knew that she had made it. Her two decades of prognosticating had finally paid off.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 53-14 (79%) record, bringing her season total to 281-104 (73%).

Nonconference

North Hills Indians (3-4) at Class 6A 2-Seneca Valley Raiders (5-2)

The Raiders play host to the Class 5A Indians in nonconference action Friday night. Seneca Valley is coming off of a 42-12 rout of Hempfield last week, while North Hills knocked off Shaler, 35-23. … The Raiders are led by one of the top passers in the WPIAL in Graham Hancox, who has thrown for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. Indians’ quarterback John Green has racked up 751 passing yards and 217 rushing yards so far this season. … Seneca Valley is averaging 27 points per game. North Hills has been outscored by its seven opponents, 148-134. When these two met last season, the Raiders held off the Indians, 17-7. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar outcome in this year’s edition … Seneca Valley over North Hills

Class 5A

3-Pine-Richland Rams (4-3) at Shaler Titans (4-3)

The Rams take on the Titans in a battle between Northeast Conference powers Friday night. Pine-Richland pulled an upset of Class 6A No. 4 Central Catholic last week, 35-13. Shaler looks to rebound after falling to North Hills, 35-23. … The Rams have won three in a row after losing three of their first four games of the season. Ryan Palmieri has played a large role in helping the Rams get back to their winning ways after making the move from running back to quarterback. The Titans offense is captained by one of the top quarterbacks in the WPIAL in Keegan Smetanka, who has thrown for 1,541 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year. … Pine-Richland is allowing 18.9 points per game, compared to 31.3 points per game by Shaler. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Rams will improve their win streak to four games in this one. … Pine-Richland over Shaler

Class 4A

Mars Fightin’ Planets (5-2) at Armstrong River Hawks (6-1)

The River Hawks welcome the Fightin’ Planets for a Greater Allegheny Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, Armstrong rolled over Indiana, 47-14, while Mars defeated Kiski Area, 47-28. … The River Hawks boast one of the WPIAL’s top passers in Cadin Olsen, who has thrown for 1,696 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. The Planets’ balanced offense is led by quarterback Eric Kasperowicz, who has 974 passing yards and 12 touchdowns on the year. Evan Wright has rushed for a team-high 907 yards and 12 scores. … Both Armstrong and Mars are averaging 36 points per game. The River Hawks’ only loss this season came to Class 4A’s top-ranked Aliquippa, 28-14, in Week 1. Chick’s Picks predicts that the loss to the Quips will still be the only blemish for the River Hawks after this one is in the books. … Armstrong over Mars

Class 3A

Hopewell Vikings (3-4) at South Park Eagles (3-4)

Hopewell hits the road to take on South Park in Western Hills Conference action Friday night. The Vikings look to rebound after being shut out by Keystone Oaks last week, 26-0. The Eagles rolled over Quaker Valley, 44-14. … Hopewell quarterback Kingston Krotec has thrown for more than 600 yards so far this season. South Park running back Eric Doerue has found paydirt 13 times on the year. … The Vikings have been outscored by their seven opponents, 178-122. The Eagles have edged out their opponents, 152-151, on the year. Chick’s Picks predicts that the home team will improve to .500 in this one. … South Park over Hopewell

Class 2A

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (5-2) at McGuffey Highlanders (5-2)

The Highlanders host the Golden Eagles in a Century Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, McGuffey rolled over Charleroi, 43-7, while Keystone Oaks blanked Hopewell, 26-0. … McGuffey is led by quarterback Philip McCuen, who has thrown for more than 500 yards and rushed for another 300 yards so far this season. Keystone Oaks quarterback Nick Buckley has 821 passing yards and six touchdowns on the year. Running back Shawn Reick has racked up 502 rushing yards and seven scores. … The McGuffey offense is averaging 38.3 points per game – two touchdowns more per game than Keystone Oaks. Chick’s Picks predicts that the high-powered Highlanders will be too much for the Golden Eagles to handle. … McGuffey over Keystone Oaks

Class A

3-South Side Rams (7-0) at 4-Laurel Spartans (5-1)

The Rams take on the Spartans in a Big Seven Conference battle between top 5 teams Friday night. South Side is coming off of a narrow 15-13 victory over Shenango last week, while Laurel routed Northgate, 58-14. … Rams’ quarterback Brody Almashy has thrown for 556 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for another 314 yards and seven scores. Laurel’s high-scoring offense is averaging 43.7 points per game. Quarterback Chase Tintsman has thrown for 637 yards and eight touchdowns. Landon Smith leads the running game with 855 yards and 14 scores. … South Side boasts the top defense in Class A, allowing only 39 points in seven games. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Rams will remain perfect in this one. … South Side over Laurel

Class 5A

Allegheny Six Conference

Bethel Park over Moon

South Fayette over Baldwin

Big East Conference

Hempfield over Franklin Regional

Penn-Trafford over Plum

Northeast Conference

Woodland Hills over Fox Chapel

Nonconference

Upper St. Clair over Canon-McMillan

Central Catholic over Penn Hills

Mt. Lebanon over Peters Township

North Allegheny over Norwin

Class 4A

Big Seven Conference

Latrobe over Connellsville

Laurel Highlands over Trinity

Thomas Jefferson over Ringgold

Greater Allegheny Conference

Highlands over Kiski Area

Hampton over Indiana

Parkway Conference

West Allegheny over Blackhawk

Central Valley over Ambridge

Montour over Chartiers Valley

Aliquippa over New Castle

Nonconference

Avonworth over North Catholic

McKeesport over Gateway

Class 3A

Allegheny 6 Conference

East Allegheny over Deer Lakes

Freeport over Knoch

Shady Side Academy over Valley

Interstate Conference

Belle Vernon over Mount Pleasant

Southmoreland over Greensburg Salem

Elizabeth Forward over South Allegheny

Western Hills Conference

West Mifflin over Quaker Valley

Beaver over Seton LaSalle

Class 2A

Allegheny Conference

Apollo-Ridge over Yough

Imani Christian over Derry Area

Serra Catholic over Ligonier Valley

Steel Valley over Burrell

Century Conference

Washington over Charleroi

Sto-Rox over Brentwood

Midwestern Conference

Beaver Falls over Ellwood City

Freedom over Mohawk

Neshannock over Riverside

Western Beaver over New Brighton

Big 7 Conference

Union over Northgate

Shenango over Summit Academy

Class A

Black Hills Conference

OLSH over Avella

Bishop Canevin over Chartiers-Houston

Fort Cherry over Cornell

Burgettstown over Carlynton

Eastern Conference

Springdale over Frazier

Greensburg Central Catholic over Jeannette

Leechburg over Riverview

Tri-County South Conference

Mapletown over Bentworth

Beth-Center over West Green

California over Carmichaels

Monessen over Jefferson-Morgan

Nonconference

Clairton over Rochester

City League

University Prep over Allderdice

Westinghouse over Brashear

City League independent

Wheeling Central Catholic (WV) over Carrick

Independent

Weir (WV) over Albert Gallatin

Erie Cathedral Prep over Butler

Meyersdale over Brownsville

Uniontown over Waynesburg

Tags: Armstrong, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Laurel, Mars, McGuffey, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Shaler, South Park, South Side