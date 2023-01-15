All-stars help Pine-Richland hockey put slow start in rearview mirror

Sunday, January 15, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Josh Folmer was in the middle of his school day when he got a text message from his parents that told him he had made the PIHL All-Star game.

Zach Howard clicked on the PIHL website to check where Pine-Richland was in the standings when he noticed the all-star rosters had been released and saw his name as he scrolled through the list.

Both are going to the annual showcase for the first time and will be joined by teammate Shawn Peacock.

This year’s edition of the PIHL All-Star games will take place Jan. 29 at RMU Island Sports Center.

“As much as this seems like a personal accolade for the three of us, I want to stress that it’s a credit to our coaches and teammates to put us in this position to succeed,” Howard said. “I can’t thank them enough, and I’m excited for the rest of the season.”

Peacock and Howard were tied for the team lead in points with 11 and Folmer one behind with 10 entering a meeting with Seneca Valley on Jan. 12.

Folmer, a senior, is the second member of his family to make a PIHL All-Star game roster. His older brother Joe Folmer was a selection in 2020. They’ll reunite next year playing for the ACHA team at Ohio University. The Folmers got their start in hockey from skating lessons provided by their grandmother, who is Canadian.

Those lessons eventually led to an all-star nomination, and Folmer is excited to share the experience with his teammates.

“I’ve known Shawn pretty much my entire hockey career and Zach is someone I’ve enjoyed watching grow as a player,” Folmer said. “They’re both extremely hard workers, and I always like watching them play.”

Howard echoed Folmer’s sentiments.

“They’re definitely deserving of the honor as well,” Howard said. “It’ll be a really cool experience to represent Pine-Richland and compete with the league’s best with my teammates that I’ve been with for some time now. We’re going to go out, have fun and share a memory that’ll last a lifetime. I’m looking forward to it.”

The news of becoming all-stars came at a time where Pine-Richland was finding its footing on the ice.

The Rams lost five in a row to start the season and eight of their first 10, but won four straight in December and early January. They’ve climbed from the cellar to a tie for sixth place in the Class 3A standings entering the Seneca Valley game.

The biggest win of the four-game stretch was a 5-4 overtime victory over North Allegheny, which is second place in Class 3A.

Howard scored the tying goal late in the third period and got the game-winner with just over two minutes remaining in overtime on an assist by Folmer.

“That entire game was a battle, and when we got to overtime, I just remember thinking that this is a battle that we can’t lose,” Folmer said. “The entire division is looking at us and maybe doubting us, but as long as we have each other, we can do anything. I looked up at the clock and time was running short, so I threw a Hail Mary pass to Howard and he put it in. It was electric.”

The Rams have dug out of the early hole they were in, and with the momentum they’ve built, they expect to continue progressing the second half of the year.

“It took good coaching and the players looking at each other, building trust and finding that will to work for one another,” Howard said. “It’s worked out the last few games. We’ve started hitting our stride and have the belief that we are one of the best teams in this league. We’re playing like it right now.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

