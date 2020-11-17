All-WPIAL boys soccer teams released

Peters Twp.’s Andrew Massucci celebrates his goal during the first half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Seneca Valley on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at North Allegheny.

All four of the All-WPIAL boys soccer teams are out and they include a number of players who are still competing in the PIAA playoffs.

Seneca Valley, Mars, Deer Lakes and Greensburg Central Catholic, all in action Tuesday night in the state semifinals, had multiple selections.

George Williams of Seneca Valley is the coach of the year in Class AAAA, while Deer Lakes senior midfielder Michael Sullivan is the Class AA player of the year.

Here are the full lists of honorees:

Class AAAA

Player of the year: Andrew Massucci, Peters Township

Coach of the year: George Williams, Seneca Valley

Team

Nolan Agostini, Sr., Latrobe

Evan Anderson, Sr., North Allegheny

Brendan Ash, Sr., Norwin

Ben Bacdayan, Sr., Upper St. Clair

Mason Baldwin, Sr., Seneca Valley

Jacob Ciganik, Jr., Shaler

Gino DiMatteo, Sr., Central Catholic

Joey Fonagy, Sr., Canon-McMillan

Ross Hartley, Sr., Shaler

Kalala Iraqi, Jr., Brashear

Zack LaValle, Sr., Seneca Valley

Nate Lazzara, Sr., Fox Chapel

Beaux Lizewski, So., Seneca Valley

Owen Maher, Sr., Canon-McMillan

Andrew Massucci, Jr., Peters Township

Joey Moeller, Sr., Baldwin

Landon Mohney, Jr., Butler

Zach Nellas, Sr., Mt. Lebanon

Jack Nury, Sr., Fox Chapel

Kensley Owens, Sr., North Allegheny

Luqman Sabree, Sr., Allderdice

Dominic Sambuco, Sr., Peters Township

Will Sangpachatanuck, Sr., Pine-Richland

Ashton Schutzman, Jr., Fox Chapel

Neel Willis, Sr., Allderdice

Class AAA

Coach of the year: Chris Knauff, Mars

Player of the year: Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional

Team

Sam Alexander, Sr., Gateway

Keegan Amos, Jr., West Allegheny

Dane Beller, Sr., Mars

Anders Bordoy, So., Kiski Area

Elijah Cincinnati, Sr., Trinity

Blake Cooper, Sr., Franklin Regional

Severin Dengel, Jr., Moon

Anthony DiFalco, Jr., Franklin Regional

Johnny Dragisich, Jr., West Allegheny

Chad Eldridge, Sr., South Fayette

DD Flowers, Sr., Plum

Cole Kaforey, Sr., Franklin Regional

Luke Kimmich, Sr., Franklin Regional

Luke Kolankowski, Jr., Plum

Ryan Kopay, So., Moon

Riley Kutschbach, Sr., Chartiers Valley

Zach Lorenz, Sr., Franklin Regional

Aaron McKelvy, Sr., Indiana

Nick Nagy, Sr., Belle Vernon

Tyler Nymberg, Sr., Mars

Ethan Sanders, Sr., South Fayette

Daniel Sassak, Jr., Belle Vernon

Jack Sella, Sr., Thomas Jefferson

R.J. Stetz, Sr., Montour

Gabe Viszlay, Jr., Hampton

Class AA

Coach of the year: Doug Finke, Elizabeth Forward

Player of the year: Michael Sullivan, Deer Lakes

Team

Joe Anania, Jr., Shady Side Academy

Blaise Burns, Jr., Quaker Valley

Zach Conti, Sr., Shady Side Academy

Addison Dexter, Sr., Avonworth

Ben Esser, Sr., North Catholic

Sam Farner, Jr., Shady Side Academy

Will Gruca, So., Ambridge

Jake Guerrini, Sr., Burrell

Sam Iacovangelo, Sr., Charleroi

Joe Irwin, Sr., South Park

Richard Kaminski, Sr., North Catholic

Nick Kariotis, Sr., Burrell

Rowan Kriebel, Jr., Quaker Valley

Jason Luffey, Sr., South Park

Caleb Massie, Sr., Shady Side Academy

Owen McDermott, So., Leechburg

Eben McIntyre, Jr., Charleroi

Devin Murray, Sr., Deer Lakes

Payton Pauline, Sr., South Park

Carson Perhacs, Sr., Steel Valley

Rutger Randall, Sr., Keystone Oaks

Dom Rivetti, Sr., North Catholic

Andrew Smith, Sr., Elizabeth Forward

Colten Spence, Sr., Deer Lakes

Michael Sullivan, Sr., Deer Lakes

Lucas Toohey, Sr., Mt. Pleasant

Donovan Woytsek, Sr., Elizabeth Forward

Class A

Coach of the year: Tyler Solis, Greensburg Central Catholic

Player of the year: Seth Skowronek, Greensburg Central Catholic

Team

Mark Accamondo, Jr., Brentwood

Bryson Andrews, Sr., Springdale

John Bence, Fr., Aquinas Academy

Bob Bootay, Jr., Seton LaSalle

Beck Buchanan, Sr., Winchester Thurston

Nick Cherry, Fr., Seton LaSalle

T.J. Cherry, Sr., Seton LaSalle

Ricco Ciccarelli, Sr., Greensburg Central Catholic

Carlo Denis, Jr., Greensburg Central Catholic

Mason Fabean, Jr., Greensburg Central Catholic

Joey Folino, Sr., Serra Catholic

Ryan Gehring, Sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Alex Hauskrecht, So., Winchester Thurston

Demetrius Howe, Sr., Carlynton

Morgan Kost, Sr., Trinity Christian

Julian Kroger, Sr., Beaver County Christian

Elijah Manges, Sr., Eden Christian

Chris Mitchell, So., Springdale

Anthony Newman, Sr., Seton LaSalle

Mark Polar, Sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Heran Pradhan, Sr., Brentwood

Ryan Ross, Sr., Beth-Center

Seth Skowronek, Sr., Greensburg Central Catholic

Jack Staley, Sr., Bishop Canevin

Landon Urcho, So., Bentworth

Jared Waggett, Jr., Chartiers Houston

Jack Wentz, Sr., Sewickley Academy

