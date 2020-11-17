All-WPIAL boys soccer teams released
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
All four of the All-WPIAL boys soccer teams are out and they include a number of players who are still competing in the PIAA playoffs.
Seneca Valley, Mars, Deer Lakes and Greensburg Central Catholic, all in action Tuesday night in the state semifinals, had multiple selections.
George Williams of Seneca Valley is the coach of the year in Class AAAA, while Deer Lakes senior midfielder Michael Sullivan is the Class AA player of the year.
Here are the full lists of honorees:
Class AAAA
Player of the year: Andrew Massucci, Peters Township
Coach of the year: George Williams, Seneca Valley
Team
Nolan Agostini, Sr., Latrobe
Evan Anderson, Sr., North Allegheny
Brendan Ash, Sr., Norwin
Ben Bacdayan, Sr., Upper St. Clair
Mason Baldwin, Sr., Seneca Valley
Jacob Ciganik, Jr., Shaler
Gino DiMatteo, Sr., Central Catholic
Joey Fonagy, Sr., Canon-McMillan
Ross Hartley, Sr., Shaler
Kalala Iraqi, Jr., Brashear
Zack LaValle, Sr., Seneca Valley
Nate Lazzara, Sr., Fox Chapel
Beaux Lizewski, So., Seneca Valley
Owen Maher, Sr., Canon-McMillan
Andrew Massucci, Jr., Peters Township
Joey Moeller, Sr., Baldwin
Landon Mohney, Jr., Butler
Zach Nellas, Sr., Mt. Lebanon
Jack Nury, Sr., Fox Chapel
Kensley Owens, Sr., North Allegheny
Luqman Sabree, Sr., Allderdice
Dominic Sambuco, Sr., Peters Township
Will Sangpachatanuck, Sr., Pine-Richland
Ashton Schutzman, Jr., Fox Chapel
Neel Willis, Sr., Allderdice
Class AAA
Coach of the year: Chris Knauff, Mars
Player of the year: Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional
Team
Sam Alexander, Sr., Gateway
Keegan Amos, Jr., West Allegheny
Dane Beller, Sr., Mars
Anders Bordoy, So., Kiski Area
Elijah Cincinnati, Sr., Trinity
Blake Cooper, Sr., Franklin Regional
Severin Dengel, Jr., Moon
Anthony DiFalco, Jr., Franklin Regional
Johnny Dragisich, Jr., West Allegheny
Chad Eldridge, Sr., South Fayette
DD Flowers, Sr., Plum
Cole Kaforey, Sr., Franklin Regional
Luke Kimmich, Sr., Franklin Regional
Luke Kolankowski, Jr., Plum
Ryan Kopay, So., Moon
Riley Kutschbach, Sr., Chartiers Valley
Zach Lorenz, Sr., Franklin Regional
Aaron McKelvy, Sr., Indiana
Nick Nagy, Sr., Belle Vernon
Tyler Nymberg, Sr., Mars
Ethan Sanders, Sr., South Fayette
Daniel Sassak, Jr., Belle Vernon
Jack Sella, Sr., Thomas Jefferson
R.J. Stetz, Sr., Montour
Gabe Viszlay, Jr., Hampton
Class AA
Coach of the year: Doug Finke, Elizabeth Forward
Player of the year: Michael Sullivan, Deer Lakes
Team
Joe Anania, Jr., Shady Side Academy
Blaise Burns, Jr., Quaker Valley
Zach Conti, Sr., Shady Side Academy
Addison Dexter, Sr., Avonworth
Ben Esser, Sr., North Catholic
Sam Farner, Jr., Shady Side Academy
Will Gruca, So., Ambridge
Jake Guerrini, Sr., Burrell
Sam Iacovangelo, Sr., Charleroi
Joe Irwin, Sr., South Park
Richard Kaminski, Sr., North Catholic
Nick Kariotis, Sr., Burrell
Rowan Kriebel, Jr., Quaker Valley
Jason Luffey, Sr., South Park
Caleb Massie, Sr., Shady Side Academy
Owen McDermott, So., Leechburg
Eben McIntyre, Jr., Charleroi
Devin Murray, Sr., Deer Lakes
Payton Pauline, Sr., South Park
Carson Perhacs, Sr., Steel Valley
Rutger Randall, Sr., Keystone Oaks
Dom Rivetti, Sr., North Catholic
Andrew Smith, Sr., Elizabeth Forward
Colten Spence, Sr., Deer Lakes
Michael Sullivan, Sr., Deer Lakes
Lucas Toohey, Sr., Mt. Pleasant
Donovan Woytsek, Sr., Elizabeth Forward
Class A
Coach of the year: Tyler Solis, Greensburg Central Catholic
Player of the year: Seth Skowronek, Greensburg Central Catholic
Team
Mark Accamondo, Jr., Brentwood
Bryson Andrews, Sr., Springdale
John Bence, Fr., Aquinas Academy
Bob Bootay, Jr., Seton LaSalle
Beck Buchanan, Sr., Winchester Thurston
Nick Cherry, Fr., Seton LaSalle
T.J. Cherry, Sr., Seton LaSalle
Ricco Ciccarelli, Sr., Greensburg Central Catholic
Carlo Denis, Jr., Greensburg Central Catholic
Mason Fabean, Jr., Greensburg Central Catholic
Joey Folino, Sr., Serra Catholic
Ryan Gehring, Sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Alex Hauskrecht, So., Winchester Thurston
Demetrius Howe, Sr., Carlynton
Morgan Kost, Sr., Trinity Christian
Julian Kroger, Sr., Beaver County Christian
Elijah Manges, Sr., Eden Christian
Chris Mitchell, So., Springdale
Anthony Newman, Sr., Seton LaSalle
Mark Polar, Sr., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Heran Pradhan, Sr., Brentwood
Ryan Ross, Sr., Beth-Center
Seth Skowronek, Sr., Greensburg Central Catholic
Jack Staley, Sr., Bishop Canevin
Landon Urcho, So., Bentworth
Jared Waggett, Jr., Chartiers Houston
Jack Wentz, Sr., Sewickley Academy
