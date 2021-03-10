Allderdice boys excluded from City League basketball finals but season isn’t over

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 | 12:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allerdice head coach Devin Crummie signals from the bench during a game on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Obama Academy in Pittsburgh.

The City League boys basketball championship will move forward without Allderdice but the team’s season isn’t over.

Hours before tipoff, Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Wednesday that its athletic committee voted 10-3-1 to have Carrick and Brashear meet in the championship game as planned. Allderdice was forced to forfeit its semifinal matchup Monday after the school was shut down for covid-19 cases.

However, the athletic committee said Allderdice can resume its season in time to take part in the Class 6A state playoffs March 15.

The City League championship is 4 p.m. at Carrick. The winner, either Carrick or Brashear, will represent the City League in the Class 5A state playoffs.

