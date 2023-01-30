Allderdice girls remain undefeated in Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association competition

Monday, January 30, 2023 | 1:07 PM

Dan Yu | Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association Allderdice’s Abby Walsh makes an attack against Faith Kellogg from Pine-Richland during a match Jan. 27, 2023, at Peters Township High School.

The Allderdice girls fencing team remained undefeated in Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association meets with a pair of wins last Friday during competition at Peters Township.

The Dragons improved to 4-0 with a 6-3 win over Peters Township and an 8-1 victory over Pine-Richland.

Peters Township rebounded to beat Pine-Richland, 7-2, while Aquinas Academy opened its season with a 5-4 win over Mt. Lebanon.

The boys meets featured a clash of top-ranked teams. Allderdice and Peters Township went back and forth before the Dragons won the final two bouts to come out on top, 5-4.

Before their match, Peters Township beat Pine-Richland, 5-4; and Allderdice topped Pine-Richland, 8-1.

Aquinas Academy opened its season with a split, beating Seton LaSalle, 5-4, while falling to Mt. Lebanon, 5-4.

Fox Chapel will host Friday’s meets and will feature matches between Shady Side Academy, Aquinas Academy, Mt. Lebanon, Fox Chapel, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland.

Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association

Results – Jan. 28-29

Girls

Peters Township 7, Pine-Richland 2

Allderdice 6, Peters Township 3

Aquinas Academy 5, Mt. Lebanon 4

Allderdice 7, Pine-Richland 2

Boys

Mt. Lebanon 6, Seton LaSalle 3

Mt. Lebanon 5, Aquinas Academy 4

Allderdice 5, Peters Township 4

Allderdice 8, Pine-Richland 1

Peters Township 7, Seton LaSalle 2

Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 4

Aquinas Academy 5, Seton LaSalle 4

Standings

Girls

Allderdice, 4-0

Shady Side Academy, 3-0

Peters Township, 3-2

Aquinas Academy, 1-0

Mt. Lebanon, 1-4

Fox Chapel, 0-1

Pine-Richland, 0-2

North Allegheny, 0-3

Boys

Allderdice, 5-1

Shady Side Academy, 3-1

Peters Township, 5-2

Mt. Lebanon, 4-3

Winchester Thurston, 3-2

Aquinas Academy, 1-1

Fox Chapel, 1-1

North Allegheny, 1-3

Pine-Richland, 0-2

Seton LaSalle, 0-7

