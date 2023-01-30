Allderdice girls remain undefeated in Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association competition
Monday, January 30, 2023 | 1:07 PM
The Allderdice girls fencing team remained undefeated in Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association meets with a pair of wins last Friday during competition at Peters Township.
The Dragons improved to 4-0 with a 6-3 win over Peters Township and an 8-1 victory over Pine-Richland.
Peters Township rebounded to beat Pine-Richland, 7-2, while Aquinas Academy opened its season with a 5-4 win over Mt. Lebanon.
The boys meets featured a clash of top-ranked teams. Allderdice and Peters Township went back and forth before the Dragons won the final two bouts to come out on top, 5-4.
Before their match, Peters Township beat Pine-Richland, 5-4; and Allderdice topped Pine-Richland, 8-1.
Aquinas Academy opened its season with a split, beating Seton LaSalle, 5-4, while falling to Mt. Lebanon, 5-4.
Fox Chapel will host Friday’s meets and will feature matches between Shady Side Academy, Aquinas Academy, Mt. Lebanon, Fox Chapel, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland.
Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association
Results – Jan. 28-29
Girls
Peters Township 7, Pine-Richland 2
Allderdice 6, Peters Township 3
Aquinas Academy 5, Mt. Lebanon 4
Allderdice 7, Pine-Richland 2
Boys
Mt. Lebanon 6, Seton LaSalle 3
Mt. Lebanon 5, Aquinas Academy 4
Allderdice 5, Peters Township 4
Allderdice 8, Pine-Richland 1
Peters Township 7, Seton LaSalle 2
Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 4
Aquinas Academy 5, Seton LaSalle 4
Standings
Girls
Allderdice, 4-0
Shady Side Academy, 3-0
Peters Township, 3-2
Aquinas Academy, 1-0
Mt. Lebanon, 1-4
Fox Chapel, 0-1
Pine-Richland, 0-2
North Allegheny, 0-3
Boys
Allderdice, 5-1
Shady Side Academy, 3-1
Peters Township, 5-2
Mt. Lebanon, 4-3
Winchester Thurston, 3-2
Aquinas Academy, 1-1
Fox Chapel, 1-1
North Allegheny, 1-3
Pine-Richland, 0-2
Seton LaSalle, 0-7
