Alle-Kiski Valley boys athlete of the week: Deer Lakes’ Ryan Hanes

By:

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 9:36 AM

Submitted by Ryan Hanes Deer Lakes’ Ryan Hanes

Ryan Hanes

Class: Junior

School: Deer Lakes

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Hanes had a hat trick in a 6-0 Lancers win over Derry on Monday. It was his third hat trick of the season and second against Derry. He also registered an assist in a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Shady Side Academy on Wednesday.

What has been the key to being able to score multiple goals in a game?

My teammates are a big help for me being able to find the back of the net. Everybody is moving off the ball and creating space for me to drive into and creating the 1 vs. 1 situations.

What was it like to beat Shady Side Academy, who hadn’t lost before Wednesday?

It was our first win at Shady Side Academy in four years. It’s a big deal. We packed the back and countered when they made mistakes. I dropped down to holding midfield, and we countered a couple times. I’d also have to say that (Deer Lakes goalkeeper) Nick Braun kept us in that game.

We came up with the gameplan through the captains, Michael Butler and Nick Braun. We decided I would drop into a holding mid and pack it in with our left and right wings and wait for a counter attack.

What’s the feeling around the team as you get ready to defend your WPIAL championship?

The Shady Side game gave the entire team a big boost of confidence. It gives everyone the thought that we are still in it, and we can still go get that WPIAL championship.

Who has been a big influence on your soccer career?

I’d have to say (Deer Lakes) coach (Aaron) Smith. He came into the team in a hard position this year as a new coach of a defending WPIAL champion, and he’s made the most of it. He’s always trying to get us better technically in our games and also encouraging us to do stuff together outside of soccer. We all love him.

Do you have a favorite professional soccer team?

Manchester United. I love their style of play and the support they get from their fans.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Math. You’re always learning something new, and it helps you in the real world. You’re always using math.

What are your hobbies outside of soccer?

I like to get together with my friends and play video games and hang out. We like to play FIFA ’22.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Deer Lakes