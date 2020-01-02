Alle-Kiski Valley boys basketball notebook: Marquee matchups set for Monday

By:

Thursday, January 2, 2020 | 4:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan drives to the basket during practice earlier this season.

Basketball fans looking for a big game to check out on Monday will be in luck as a few of the Alle-Kiski Valley’s top teams face off against some of their toughest opponents yet.

Trib HSSN Class 6A No. 1 Fox Chapel (9-0, 1-0) will face Norwin (8-1, 0-1) in a Section 3-6A matchup at Fox Chapel. The teams have played well this year and their first meeting of the season should be an exciting one.

The undefeated Foxes are only allowing opponents to score 42.7 points per game while scoring 57.3. Norwin’s only loss came against Hempfield in a low-scoring, 48-35 slugfest. Monessen and McKeesport are the only two teams to score more than 50 points on the Knights.

Highlands (8-1, 1-0) and Knoch (6-1, 1-0) will also do battle Monday as the Golden Rams travel to Knoch for their first matchup of the season. Last year, the teams split the season series and went on to share the section title.

Both find themselves 1-0 in Section 1-4A play and ranked in the top five of the Trib HSSN rankings. Highlands sits at No. 1 and Knoch is No. 4.

The Knights lost their first game of the season to Youngstown Chaney, Ohio, but haven’t lost since. The Golden Rams dropped a game to Class 5A No. 1 Penn Hills on Dec. 14.

Two of the top teams in Section 1-2A will also do battle Monday as Apollo-Ridge (7-2, 2-1) travels to Class 2A No. 1 Springdale (9-0, 3-0).

The Dynamos are on top as junior Demitri Fritch has led the orange and white to a perfect start. Springdale is averaging 69.1 points per game while the Vikings are putting up a respectable 55.9.

Big weekend

At the Shady Side Academy tournament this past weekend, Plum’s Connor Moss had two of the better performances of his high school career.

In a 78-60 loss to Penn Charter on Friday, the junior point guard dropped a career-high 39 points as he made four 3-pointers and went 5 for 7 from the free throw line.

The very next day, the Mustangs took on Shady Side Academy and suffered a tough 68-66 loss in overtime. Again, Moss showed up for the Mustangs as he scored 35 points and hit four 3-pointers.

Moss has been scoring at a brisk pace for the Mustangs this season. He had 27 points against Seton LaSalle and Kiski Area, dropped 26 against Hampton and also scored 23 against Upper St. Clair.

Moss scored 17 points in a 44-40 win over Armstrong on Dec. 13, Plum’s only win of the season so far.

Fox Chapel coach wins No. 150

In his 11th season as the head coach of the Foxes, Zach Skrinjar earned career win No. 150 when the Foxes took out Shady Side Academy, 45-30, at the Shady Side Academy tournament this past weekend.

The Foxes have started out the season with a perfect undefeated record of 9-0 and they’ve done so by holding every opponent to under 50 points. They currently have the third-best defense in the WPIAL as they’ve held opponents to an average of 42.7 points per game.

The only teams that have allowed opponents to score less are Class 3A McGuffey (40.7) and Class 1A Eden Christian (42.0).

1,000 career points

St. Joseph’s Andrew Sullivan surpassed the 1,000 career points milestone in a 78-70 win over Aquinas Academy over the weekend. Sullivan accomplished the feat with a 31-point effort. It was the fourth time this season that the St. Joseph’s point guard scored 25-points or more as his team has compiled a record of 3-7.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Fox Chapel, Highlands, Knoch, Plum, Springdale, St. Joseph