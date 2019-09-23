Alle-Kiski Valley notebook: Section 5-AA volleyball serves up big games

By:

Monday, September 23, 2019 | 6:21 PM

The WPIAL girls volleyball schedule contains several key matchups Tuesday, and one resides in Section 5-AA, where Deer Lakes will host Freeport at 7:30 p.m.

The senior-laden Yellowjackets are 5-0 with wins against every other team in the section, and Deer Lakes is tied with Derry for second at 4-1.

The Lancers have won four in a row since losing to Derry in five sets in the Sept. 3 opener.

Knoch, 6-0 in Section 4-AAA and the No. 1 team in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, will look to keep rolling when it travels to New Castle.

The only section opponent to take a game from the Knights is Mars in a 3-1 decision Sept. 12.

Kiski Area, winners of three in a row after a 1-2 start in Section 1-AAA, hopes to defend its third-place position in the standings as it visits Greensburg-Salem (1-5).

Burrell (2-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak in Section 5-AA as it hosts Valley (1-4). The Bucs recent setbacks were against Freeport, Deer Lakes and Derry.

Teams in Section 4-A are hoping to make moves up the standings.

Third-place Leechburg (4-2) visits St. Joseph (0-6), and the Blue Devils hope to bounce back after a 3-0 loss to section leader Greensburg Central Catholic.

Fourth place is on the line as Springdale (3-3) travels to Riverview (3-3).

•••

Yellowjackets surging

The Freeport boys soccer team is making a run in the Section 2-2A standings.

The Yellowjackets (7-2-1, 5-2-1) blanked rival Burrell, 1-0, on Saturday to sweep the season series on a goal from Hunter Hardin off a corner kick.

Freeport, which hosts playoff hopeful Mt. Pleasant (4-2-1, 4-2-1) on Tuesday, has not allowed a goal in four games and has scored 14. Its last loss came against section leader Shady Side Academy (8-0, 8-0), 1-0, on Sept. 14.

The Yellowjackets look to avenge a 5-2 loss Sept. 10 against Deer Lakes on Thursday.

Deer Lakes (7-3, 7-1), on the wrong side of a 1-0 result against Shady Side last week, hopes to return to the win column Tuesday against Valley (1-7, 0-7).

•••

At the top again

The Plum slow-pitch softball team has been a powerhouse in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League for years, and the league’s two-time defending champion is in prime position to make a run at another title.

Through Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of Seneca Valley, the Mustangs (9-1) were in first place with their only loss against second-place North Hills (6-4).

In a sport where runs can be scored in bunches, Plum’s pitching and defense is getting the job done. The Mustaangs allow 4.8 runs per game.

Conversely, the Mustangs, who also won the league title in 2015, are averahing 12.5 runs.

Plum is back in action Sunday at home with a noon doubleheader against Mt. Pleasant.

•••

Tournament gold

The Fox Chapel girls volleyball team is searching for its first Section 1-AAA victory, but the Foxes got a boost by wininng the Penn-Trafford tournament over the weekend.

The Foxes won a pair of games against Latrobe and Indiana in the first round of pool play and were able to bounce back from losing to Hempfield and the Warriors in the second round.

Fox Chapel started off the bracket playoffs with a win over District 6’s Conemaugh Township before beating Hempfield in the semifinals.

The Foxes beat Woodland Hills in the finals.

It was the third tournament win for an Alle-Kiski Valley team this season. Deer Lakes captured its own tournament on Aug. 31, and Freeport won the Plum Tournament on Sept. 21.

•••

Going for a clean sweep

The Riverview boys golf team defeated Leechburg on Friday at Lenape Heights Golf Club for its 11th Section 1-AA victory.

The Raiders can cap a perfect section record with a win Tuesday against St. Joseph at Green Oaks Country Club.

Riverview, a playoff qualifier for the second year in a row, also has wrapped up a section championship for the first time since 1978.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Kiski Area, Knoch, Plum, Riverview, Springdale