Alle-Kiski Valley PIAA baseball capsule for June 7, 2021

By:

Sunday, June 6, 2021 | 5:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Members of the Riverview baseball team and fans cheer on the Raiders against Union during the WPIAL Class A championship game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Wild Things Park.

PIAA baseball playoffs

Monday’s game

Class A

First round

10-1 Kennedy Catholic (9-10) vs. 7-2 Riverview (11-7)

1 p.m. at Slippery Rock University

Coaches: Steve Pinney, Kennedy Catholic; Bill Gras, Riverview

Winner plays: Winner of 9-1 Dubois Central Catholic (10-11)/7-3 Eden Christian (17-5) on Thursday in the quarterfinals (Time and site, TBD).

Players to watch: Cody May, sr., SS/P, Kennedy Catholic; Taylor Zellefrow, jr., C, Riverview

Extra bases: Riverview made its first run to the WPIAL championship game since 2001. Union Area’s Jake Vitale threw a no-hitter and struck out 15 batters tin the title game. Riverview reached the WPIAL championship after mercy-ruling No. 6 Jefferson Morgan, 12-2, in the semifinals. Sophomore pitcher Enzo Lio only allowed five hits in the WPIAL championship and struck out seven to keep the Raiders in the game. … After winning the District 10 championship with a 14-8 decision over Rocky Grove, Kennedy Catholic is riding a four-game winning streak. Between April 24 and May 8, Kennedy Catholic lost six games. Kennedy Catholic’s offense is led by Cody May (.482, 21 RBIs), Santino Multari (.481, 10 RBIs), and Remington Hart (.339, 20 RBIs). Kennedy Catholic hits for a .287 average and has scored 114 runs this season.

Tags: Riverview