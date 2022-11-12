Alle-Kiski Valley soccer playoff preview: Game of Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Friday, November 11, 2022 | 6:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Springdale’s Grace Gent will face Greensburg Central Catholic in the PIAA quarterfinals. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Riley Kerr will face Springdale in the PIAA quarterfinals. Previous Next

Today’s game

Class A

PIAA quarterfinals

Greensburg C.C. (14-5) vs. Springdale (17-4)

Noon, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon

Winner plays: Winner of 9-1 Karns City (18-4)/7-1 Freedom (18-4) Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD)

District finish: Greensburg Central Catholic 7-3; Springdale 7-2

First round: Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Windber 2 (OT); Springdale 2, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Coaches: Kara Batey, Greensburg Central Catholic; Marc Bentley, Springdale

Players to watch: Riley Kerr, F, GCC; Grace Gent, F, Springdale

Throw-ins: Lexi Graham scored the winning goal as GCC knocked off District 5 champion Windber in the first round. Sara Felder and Jillian Botti had goals, and Kerr had two assists for the Centurions. GCC has been to the state semifinals three straight years. The Centurions are 2-2 in one-goal games this season with both losses coming in 3-2 decisions against Springdale. This game is at Norwin. Batey is a Norwin alum. Felder has 31 goals and Kerr has 28. Both are All-WPIAL selections. … The Dynamos earned a rubber match with GCC with a shutout of District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep as Gent netted both goals. Springdale has 10 shutouts. The Dynamos have not been to the state semifinals since 2011 when they met GCC and won 2-0 before losing to Warrior Run in the title game 3-1. In the teams’ last meeting this season, both teams were red-carded late and had to play a girl down with about a minute to play. Brooke Taliani scored the winner with 28 seconds left. Georgia Dale of Springdale and Botti received the reds. A 3-0 loss to Freedom in the WPIAL championship was the Dynamos’ first shutout loss of the season. Gent, who has 26 goals, had a hat trick in the WPIAL semis, a 5-0 win over Waynesburg. Gent and sophomore Molly Hurley are All-WPIAL players.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

