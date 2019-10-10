Alle-Kiski Valley Through the Years: ‘Seinfeld’ producer leads Riverview to win

Thursday, October 10, 2019 | 6:06 PM

Tribune-Review archives Verona’s Randy Shook (18) looks for running room as Oakmont’s Bill Skinner (81) closes in. The Panthers upset the Oaks, 6-0, on Oct. 10, 1969 at Cribbs Field.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

100 years ago

• Despite 2 inches of water on the field at Petersen Park, Tarentum upset Vandergrift, 19-0. Slaughter, Geisler and Rometo scored the Tarentum touchdowns.

75 years ago

• A 17-yard touchdown pass from right halfback John Koziura to left halfback George Greco resulted in the game’s only score as Arnold defeated Springdale, 6-0, before a huge crowd at Veterans Memorial Field.

60 years ago

• Kittanning shocked Freeport with two touchdowns in the final four minutes for a 13-12 victory. Jim Milliron scored both Wildcats touchdowns, including the winner with 45 seconds left.

• East Deer remained undefeated in league play with a 34-13 victory over Verona. Jim Marelli ran for two scores and Al ‘Abby’ Mauro threw two TD passes on end options.

50 years ago

• Verona surprised Oakmont, 6-0, in the annual battle of the Twin Boros at Cribbs Field. Randy Shook scored the only touchdown in the third quarter. Bill Bonner intercepted two Oaks passes.

• Bill Wichrowski’s 19-yard field goal with 2 seconds left helped Kiski Area improve to 5-1 with a 25-22 victory over Connellsville.

40 years ago

• Leechburg held onto its share of first place in the AIC East with a 17-0 victory over Burrell. A blocked punt by Mark George set up a 27-yard field goal by Curt Lasslo.

• Tim Kaiser’s two touchdowns led Riverview to a 21-0 victory over Ford City. Kaiser later produced the NBC series “Seinfeld” and “Will & Grace.”

25 years ago

• Kittanning accumulated 336 rushing yards — 150 by sophomore Jason Linkes — as the Wildcats blasted Knoch, 43-0. Tim Crytzer returned an interception 83 yards for a score.

• Valley climbed back into the Greater Allegheny Conference race with a 16-14 upset over Hampton. Jason Jackson’s 40-yard field goal provided the winning points.

10 years ago

• Burrell running back Dan Domanski scored three touchdowns to lead the Bucs to a 44-6 victory over Apollo-Ridge. Quarterback Cam Nelson was 7 of 7 in passing for the Bucs.

• Plum’s defense scored a pair of touchdowns as the Mustangs knocked off Fox Chapel, 23-6. Demetrius Wellington returned a fumble and Ryan Garrity a pass interception.

Five years ago

• Elijah Jackson became the first Highlands running back to eclipse the 3,000-yard career rushing mark as the Golden Rams routed Burrell, 55-7. Jackson had 165 yards and two TDs.

• An 18-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Falsetti to Zeke Walker with 7 seconds left gave Ford City a 34-27 victory over Deer Lakes.

