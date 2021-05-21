Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL baseball playoff capsules for May 22, 2021

By:

Friday, May 21, 2021 | 7:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes shortstop Ryan Rodgers throws to first base during a game against Derry Area on May 11, 2021, in West Deer.

Today’s Games

Class 3A

Saturday

1-Hopewell (14-5) vs 8-Deer Lakes (10-6)

2 p.m. at North Allegheny

Coaches: Morgan Singletary, Hopewell; Josh Tysk, Deer Lakes

Winner plays: Winner of 5-Derry (12-4)/4-McGuffey (13-4), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Mifflin.

Players to watch: Lucas Arington, So., Hopewell; Justin Brannagan, Jr. OF, Deer Lakes

Extra bases: The Vikings advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Waynesburg Central, and they’ve also won three of their past four. The Vikings are looking to return to the WPIAL championship after falling to Steel Valley in eight innings two years ago. Roman Gill threw a three-hitter against Waynesburg in Hopewell’s first-round victory. Gill also drove in a run and walked twice. … Before their 5-4 win over Yough, the Lancers had lost their previous three games by one run. Jacob Danka pitched one inning of relief in Deer Lakes’ win over Yough, but Tysk insisted he would be on the mound come Saturday. He has produced a 1.79 ERA in 27 1/3 innings this season. The Lancers are hitting .252 as a team.

2-Avonworth (14-7) vs. 7-Valley (13-7)

5 p.m. at North Allegheny

Coaches: Chris Bardakos, Avonworth; Jim Basilone, Valley

Winners plays: Winner of 3-South Park (13-4)/6-Ellwood City (10-11), 2 p.m. Tuesday at Plum.

Players to watch: Jon Bodnar, Jr., INF, P, Avonworth; Ben Aftanas, Jr., INF, P, Valley

Extra bases: The Antelopes beat Ligonier Valley, 10-2, in the first round. Avonworth had won nine of 10 games at one point this season but lost three of their last four games leading into the playoffs. They are hitting .310 as a team and have tallied 104 RBIs this season. Senior Jonah Sommers leads the team with 17. … After Valley’s John Luke Bailey delivered an excellent performance in the first round, Basilone will have to rely on the rest of his staff Saturday. All four of Valley’s section losses came in the second game of their section series after Bailey had pitched in the first. Although Bailey won’t be able to pitch, he is hitting .500 this season with a team-high 18 RBIs. He is tied for the team lead with Aftanas, who’s hitting .484 this season.

Tags: Avonworth, Deer Lakes, Hopewell, Valley