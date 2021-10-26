Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL soccer playoff capsules: Oct. 26, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 | 8:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bret Overly and his Springdale teammates face Seton LaSalle in the WPIAL playoffs Monday.

Tuesday’s games

Boys

Class A

First round

9-Seton LaSalle (9-4-1) vs. 8-Springdale (10-4-1)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Warrior Stadium, Elizabeth Forward

Winner plays: Winner of 16-Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1)/1-Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3), Saturday (Time/Site TBD)

Notes: Seton LaSalle was the runner-up in Section 2 behind Bentworth. The Rebels tied the Bearcats, 0-0, on Sept. 18. It was the only section game Bentworth didn’t win. Jack Billick is the team’s leading scorer. The Rebels have nine shutouts. … Springdale placed third in a tough Section 3 behind Winchester Thurston and Eden Christian. The Dynamos made deep runs in the playoffs in recent years They advanced to the semifinals each of the last three years before losing to Greensburg Central Catholic twice and Avonworth once. In 2017 they made the championship game and fell to North Catholic. Billy Lawrence, Chris Mitchell and August Tabacheck lead an attack that scored 44 goals in the regular season.

Girls

Class 2A

First round

11-Burrell (9-4-3) at 6-Avonworth (12-3-1)

8 p.m. at Avonworth High School, Ohio Township

Winner plays: Winner of 14-Freeport (5-10-1)/3-South Park (11-3-4) on Saturday (site and time TBD)

Notes: Burrell is in the WPIAL playoffs for the sixth season in a row. The Bucs ended up third in Section 2 with a 5-2-3 record. They finished behind section champion Shady Side Academy (9-0-1) and Deer Lakes (7-3). Burrell defeated Deer Lakes in overtime 3-2 on Sept. 22. Senior midfielder Kaitlyn Postupack, junior goalkeeper Ali Hughes, sophomore midfielder Leah Brockett, sophomore forward Tessa Mathabel and freshman midfielder Miley Kariotis earned All-Section 2 all-star honors … Avonworth enters the postseason off a runner-up finish to No. 1 North Catholic in Section 1. The Antelopes, who ended 8-1-1 in section play, handed North Catholic a 2-1 loss on Sept. 28. It remains the Trojans’ lone defeat of the season. Avonworth, which has not lost since a 0-3 start, also owns a 1-0 win over Class AAA West Allegheny from late in the regular season. The Antelopes made the WPIAL title game a year ago, losing to North Catholic, 1-0.

9-Deer Lakes (10-7) at 8-Yough (12-3-1)

6:30 p.m. at Cougar Mountain Stadium, Herminie

Winner plays: Winner of 17 Waynesburg (7-8)/1-North Catholic (14-1) on Saturday (time, site TBD)

Notes: Deer Lakes has won five of its last six games with its only loss coming against fifth-seeded Shady Side Academy (3-1). The Lancers were a semifinalist three years ago, lost in the quarterfinals in 2019 and fell in the first round last year. Madeline Boulos has 104 career goals for the Lancers. … Yough bested Deer Lakes early in the season 4-2. The Cougars made the semifinals last year after reaching the WPIAL finals two years ago. Robert Morris commit McKenzie Pritts leads the Cougars’ offensively, but Kendalyn Umbel, a freshman, is not far behind. Yough split a pair of 2-1 games with Mt. Pleasant in nine days. They went 0-1-1 against Section 3 champion and No. 2 seed Southmoreland.

14-Freeport (5-10-1) at South Park (11-3-4)

8 p.m. at South Park High School, South Park Township

Winner plays: Winner of 11-Burrell (9-4-3)/6-Avonworth (12-3-1) on Saturday (site and time TBD)

Notes: Freeport won four of its final five games in the regular season, including its final three in section play to earn the fourth and final playoff spot from Section 2. The Yellowjackets are in the WPIAL playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, the second-longest such streak in the Alle-Kiski Valley (Plum, 10). Senior Emma Check and juniors Aleah Parison, Crystal Zembruski and Nora Mahan have led Freeport in goals scored this season … South Park and Elizabeth Forward finished tied for the Section 4 title with 8-0-2 marks. The teams tied 1-1 in both meetings. It was South Park’s 25th straight section title. The Eagles defense posted 12 shutouts and allowed just eight goals in 18 games. South Park made the WPIAL quarterfinals last year and finished third in 2019, defeating Freeport to earn a spot in the state tournament.

Tags: Avonworth, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Seton La Salle, South Park, Springdale, Yough