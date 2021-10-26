Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL soccer playoff capsules: Oct. 27, 2021

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 6:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Lucas Pittman (8) celebrates his goal against Franklin Regional on Sept. 7.

Boys

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

6-Kiski Area (16-3) at 3-Franklin Regional (14-3)

6:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium, Murrysville

Winner plays: Winner of 7-Moon (16-2)/2-Hampton (16-1) on Monday (time, site TBD)

Kiski Area overcame a slow start and put in four second-half goals to take care of No. 11 Gateway in the first round, 5-1. Owen Zimmerman (2), Anders Bordoy (2) and Aaron Witt scored for the Cavaliers, with Bordoy handing out a pair of assists. The Cavaliers lost in the first round last year, 3-1, to Hampton. Franklin Regional and Kiski Area were section opponents last year with the Panthers posting a pair of 6-0 wins. … Franklin Regional coasted to another first-round shutout as all-time goals leader Anthony DiFalco pumped in three scores, Colton Hudson had two, and Sam Dawson, Dylan Tomb and Gary Zhang had one apiece in an 8-0 win over Trinity. Franklin Regional has four straight first-round clean sheets, outscoring Obama, Laurel Highlands, Knoch and Trinity, 35-0.

5-Thomas Jefferson (16-1-2) at 4-Plum (16-2-1)

6:30 p.m. at Plum Stadium, Plum

Winner plays: Winner of 8-Mars (13-4-2)/1-West Allegheny (19-0) Nov. 1 (Site/Time TBD)

Michael Ngugi scored in overtime to push the Jaguars past upset-minded South Fayette, 1-0, in the first round. It was the 400th career victory for Jaguars coach Doc Kulish. Thomas Jefferson was the Section 4 champ, and its only loss came against Laurel Highlands, 1-0 on Sept. 9. The Jaguars are 15-0-1 since that loss. … Plum is looking to advance to the semifinals for the second time in the last three years after a 4-0 blanking of Montour in the first round. Luke Kolankowski had a pair of goals in the win over the Spartans. Kolankowski is the Section 4 player of the year. Dylan Akut, Michael Weleski and Lucas Pittman were also named first team All-Section and coach Raf Kolankowski was named Coach of the Year. Like the Jaguars, the Mustangs are also 15-0-1 over their last 16 games.

Girls

Class A

Quarterfinals

7-Seton LaSalle (11-6) vs. 2-Springdale (17-1)

8 p.m. Wednesday, Campbell Field, Munhall

Winner plays: Winner of 6-Chartiers Houston (15-4)/3-Steel Valley (15-3) on Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD)

Seton LaSalle punched its ticket to the quarterfinal with a 3-0 win over No. 10 Serra Catholic on Monday. The Rebels have posted nine shutout victories this season. Seton LaSalle finished tied with Chartiers Houston for second in Section 2 behind Steel Valley. The Rebels have made at least the quarterfinal round for the fourth time in the past five seasons … Springdale advanced to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over No. 15 Bentworth on Saturday at Kiski Area. It was the second time in as many seasons the teams met in the first round. Senior Isabella Walsh tallied the game winner for the Dynamos, who are in the WPIAL quarterfinals for the third time in the past four seasons. Junior Grace Gent (23 goals), freshman Brianna Ross (19) and senior Lilly Iadicicco (14) lead the Springdale offensive attack … Seton LaSalle and Springdale met in the first round of the 2019 WPIAL playoffs, and the Rebels came away with a 2-0 victory.

