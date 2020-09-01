Almost every member school will play fall sports, WPIAL survey says

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | 6:44 PM

Tribune-Review

The results of the WPIAL survey are clear: Almost everyone is playing fall sports.

Only two schools told the WPIAL they are shutting down fall sports entirely: Summit Academy and Neighborhood Academy, according to WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman. Summit Academy sponsors football and boys golf. Neighborhood Academy has only cross country.

The WPIAL sent a survey to schools last week and requested a decision by Tuesday. Only schools canceling one or more sports were asked to respond. The high level of participation validates the WPIAL and PIAA decisions to push forward with fall sports, Scheuneman said

“It indicates we are representing what the schools wanted,” she said. “They are choosing to participate. We’re giving it our best effort.”

Greensburg Central Catholic informed the WPIAL it wouldn’t have field hockey but would play all other sports as scheduled this fall. The WPIAL was seeking to verify that decision.

Scheuneman noted that some school districts still needed to discuss the issue at an upcoming board meeting, but none had suggested a sports shutdown was imminent.

“At this point, I don’t anticipate anything else changing,” she said. “That’s not to say it can’t.”

