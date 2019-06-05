Ambridge falls to Meadville in PIAA Class AA volleyball semifinals

By: HSSN Staff

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | 8:50 PM

Ambridge’s hopes of reaching the PIAA boys volleyball championships for the sixth time fell just short Tuesday night.

The Bridgers dropped a 3-1 decision to District 10 champion Meadville, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the Class AA semifinals at Slippery Rock High School.

WPIAL champion Ambridge finished the season 17-4.

Meadville advanced to play District 3’s York Suburban in the championship Saturday at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena.

The Bridgers won the state title in 2009 and lost four times in the PIAA title match — 2008, ‘13, ‘14, ‘16.

