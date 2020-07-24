American Junior Golf Association coming back to Southpointe

By:

Thursday, July 23, 2020 | 9:58 PM

Metro Creative

The AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) is coming to Southpointe Golf Club on Aug. 2-6.

This is the second consecutive season Southpointe will host the AJGA Junior presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

A field of 78 boys and girls, ages 12-19, will compete in a 54-hole event.

There will be an 18-hole PNC Bank Qualifier held Aug. 2. This gives players the opportunity to “play their way in” to the main tournament.

Monday will feature the official practice round and the Horizon Properties Group Junior-Am fundraising tournament.

The tournament will begin Tuesday with the first round and run through Thursday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .