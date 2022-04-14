Amy Scheuneman resigning as WPIAL executive director after spring sports championships

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 9:02 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review WPIAL executive director, Amy Scheuneman, speaks to student athletes on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 during the WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman is resigning at the end of this school year, according to an email she sent Thursday morning to athletic directors.

Scheuneman, who became the WPIAL’s top administrator two years ago in the midst of a pandemic, said she’s stepping down June 1 to accept an undisclosed position elsewhere. She said her new position would be announced Monday.

“It would be fair to say that interscholastic athletics in Pennsylvania has been my life for the past 20 years,” Scheuneman said in her email, “but it would be impossible to explain how much the people, the league and the institution of interscholastic athletics as a whole have meant to me. I have garnered friendships that have lasted far past employment locations and relationships that will continue long past this day.

“To each of you with whom I have been in contact with, I hope to have treated you with respect and made you feel heard and known. I hope to have shown others that leading by example with hard work, composure, collaboration, passion and empathy will foster a lifetime of success.”

A Plum native and Robert Morris graduate, Scheuneman is a former athletic director at Avonworth (2003-06), Bethel Park (2006-16) and North Hills (2016-19). She served as a member of the WPIAL board of directors before joining the league’s administration in July 2019 as Tim O’Malley’s eventual successor.

She became the league’s first female executive director and the fourth person to hold the position full-time following Charles “Ace” Heberling (1976-97), Larry Hanley (1997-06) and O’Malley (2006-20).

During her tenure, Scheuneman was the driving force to create the WPIAL Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council, which has guided the board during a time of heightened focus on social justice.

She took over a league that played some championships at marquee venues, but she made it a priority to hold all WPIAL finals at premier facilities, including those for volleyball, tennis and field hockey.

Additionally, she formed a relationship with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to organize a league-wide food drive, and partnered with the Special Olympics in support of the “We Finish Together” initiative.

She also was instrumental in the WPIAL embracing social media with the addition of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“I am truly grateful for the trust and confidence the WPIAL board of directors has in me,” she said. “Interscholastic athletics will always be near and dear to my heart, but I have run this race for 20 years, and it is time to begin a new chapter and a new race in my life.”

