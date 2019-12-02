Anderson, Cochran headed to Foot Locker Championship

Sunday, December 1, 2019 | 9:40 PM

Mt. Lebanon’s Patrick Anderson crosses the finish line to win the boys WPIAL Class AAA championship race Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at California University. Previous Next

Another big cross country meet, another big win for Mt. Lebanon senior Patrick Anderson.

The two-time PIAA Class AAA champion won the Foot Locker Northeast Regional on Saturday at Van Cortlandt Park in Bronx, N.Y.

Anderson, who placed sixth in the race in 2018, outkicked Gavin Sherry of West Hartford, Conn., by three seconds with a time of 15:17.0.

He was the PIAA, WPIAL and Tri-State Track Coaches Association champion this past fall.

Anderson earned his second consecutive trip to San Diego for the Foot Locker Championship, which will be Dec. 14 at Balboa Park.

Also earning a trip to the championship was Moon sophomore Mia Cochran, who placed 10th in the girls’ race. She ran an 18:10.9.

Cochran was the WPIAL Class AAA champion this fall.

Marlee Starliper of Northern High School in Dillsburg in York County won the race. Her time was 17:03.6.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Moon, Mt. lebanon