Angelo Allen wraps up decorated Penn Hills track career with pair of state medals

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills senior Angelo Allen takes fourth in the Class 3A shot put at the PIAA track and field championships May 27 at Shippensburg University.

A 2012 trip to the Baltimore area solidified Angelo Allen’s feelings.

The graduating Penn Hills thrower always enjoyed track and field. Setting a USATF 8-and-under record in the shot put cemented Allen’s thoughts that he might be good at it.

But Allen’s 8.39-meter record throw in that event wouldn’t be the end of the accolades he would earn on the track.

Last weekend, Allen earned all-state honors at the PIAA Class 3A track and field championships in two events to wrap up his throwing career with the Indians. Allen finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 159 feet, 3 inches and also placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 54-3.

“For shot put, I thought I could have done better,” Allen said. “I still think placement-wise, I landed around where I was seeded. I was really proud of how I did in the discus.”

This was Allen’s second straight trip to states. During his first trip as a junior, Allen placed eighth in the shot put, but didn’t qualify in the discus.

When he made the trip to Shippensburg this year, Allen was determined to find an even keel.

“I wanted to stay calm,” Allen said. “Last year, I was super anxious because it was the first time I went to outdoor states. This year, I went in trying to be chill. I wanted to be calm with a level head and execute the best I could.”

As a senior, Allen won the WPIAL crown in the shot put and also recorded a good enough throw to qualify for states in the discus.

When Allen got to Shippensburg, he found the crowd around the discus spurred him on. He ended up topping his personal best in the event twice.

“On my final throw, I threw my best throw ever,” Allen said. “It was awesome to hear the crowd applauding and cheering us on.”

Success in the discus was just another notch on the belt for Allen, who set numerous records during his time at Penn Hills. During the indoor track season, Allen won the state title in the shot put.

Allen, who will throw at Seton Hill next year, is excited to find new challenges as he moves forward with the sport. Throwing with the Griffins will require a heavy focus in the classroom as well as trying some new things.

Allen will also compete in the hammer throw in college. Allen, who started his track career as a sprinter and hurdler, has always been eager to take on new challenges.

“I’m still going to do the shot put and discus,” Allen said. “I am really excited to try the hammer throw. It’s something new and different. I think I could be good at it.”

