High school QB award honors Willie Thrower

Monday, June 8, 2020 | 5:17 PM

Willie Thrower Foundation Bundled up fans watch New Kensington High School’s Willie Thrower score a touchdown at Forbes Field in the WPIAL title game on Thanksgiving Day in 1947. The Red Raiders defeated Har-Brack, 28-0.

Starting this fall, the top quarterback among schools in the WPIAL and City League will receive an award named in honor of the NFL’s first African-American signal caller.

The annual Willie Thrower Award will honor the memory of the New Kensington native who first gained local notoriety by helping New Kensington win WPIAL Class AAA football titles in 1946 and ’47 after finishing runner-up to Donora in ’45.

Also a halfback in the Red Raiders’ single-wing offense, Thrower finished his scholastic career with a 35-3-1 record.

A committee of coaches from each of the 19 WPIAL football conferences and the City League will come together to determine the winner with voting also coming from members of the print and electronic sports media in each WPIAL county.

A steering committee consisting of businessmen, attorneys and friends and relatives of Thrower was formed to help with the selection process.

The quarterback who receives the most votes in each of the six classifications and the City League will be invited to a luncheon early next year where the winner will be announced.

A statue of Willie Thrower was dedicated in 2006 and is located at the entrance to Valley High School’s Memorial Stadium. A hand-held version of the statue will be presented to the winner.

Stephen Paulovich, a 1979 graduate of Valley, is charged with sculpting the trophy. He also crafted the Thrower statue at his studio in Louisville.

After starring at the high school level, the 5-foot-11 Thrower and his strong arm attended Michigan State and was part of the program’s 1952 national championship.

Also the first black quarterback in the history of the Big Ten, Thrower stepped up for Michigan State’s injured starter, Tom Yewcic, and led the Spartans to a key victory over Notre Dame during the title season.

Thrower, drafted into the NFL by the Chicago Bears, made history Oct. 18, 1953, as he broke the league’s color barrier for quarterbacks in a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Wrigley Field.

Thrower passed away Feb. 20, 2002, at the age of 71 and played several seasons in the Canadian Football League.

In honor of his athletic accomplishments, Thrower is enshrined in the Westmoreland County Sports Hall of Fame (1979), the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame (1981) and the WPIAL Hall of Fame (2011).

