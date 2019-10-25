Another successful season for Shady Side Academy boys golf

By:

Friday, October 25, 2019 | 5:18 PM

The Shady Side Academy boys golf team wrapped up another successful season, winning a third straight section title with a 12-0 record.

It was the straight undefeated section record for the Indians. Overall, they ended up at 13-1.

“It was another excellent year,” assistant coach Kyle Smith said. “We qualified for the WPIAL team championships for the fourth straight year and were runners-up for the second consecutive year.”

The Indians also fared well in the WPIAL and PIAA tournaments.

Four members of the team — Brice Delaney, Charles Troutman, Adam Lauer and Wes Warden — qualified for the WPIAL championships. Troutman and Lauer finished in the top 14 at WPIALs to qualify for the PIAA Western Regional. Lauer finished in the top 10 and qualified for the PIAA championships at Heritage Hills in York, where he finished fifth.

Smith and head coach Mark Hessler were proud of the seasons turned in by senior captains Delaney and Patrick Walsh and classmate and Grady Munroe.

Delaney was on the team four years. Walsh and Munroe were three-year starters.

“The senior class graduates with three sectional titles, three top-four finishes at the WPIAL team championships, two straight years with a golfer competing for the PIAA individual championship,” Smith said. “Overall, the senior class finished with an overall record of 48-6 in regular-season matches and a section record of 45-3. They really had excellent careers.”

Other members of the team were Cole Frischman, Garrett Fuhrer, Jack Todd and Sam Bitzer.

“We have a lot of very good golfers coming back and next year should be exciting,” Smith said.

Tags: Shady Side Academy