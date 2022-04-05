Anthony Cherico named athletic director at Baldwin

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 3:34 PM

After serving as Baldwin’s interim athletic director throughout the 2021-22 school year, Anthony Cherico has been named the school district’s athletic director.

The Baldwin-Whitehall School District board of directors voted to appoint him late last month.

“Mr. Cherico will bring leadership to the position,” board member Karen Brown said in a news release. “He will be inclusive and fair for all sports. His heart and dedication to the district shows he is all in at BW.”

Cherico has been a coach and teacher in the district, including 14 years as a special education teacher and nine years as a mathematics teacher. He also has experience with youth programs in the area.

“Building working relationships between BWSD athletics and the youth sports programs in our community will be vital to our future success at the high school level,” board president Pete Giglione said. “Mr. Cherico’s background with our community youth programs is an asset to our district in this regard.”

Cherico added: “One of my main goals is to bridge the gap between youth organizations, middle school and varsity athletics. We need a more unified approach to our athletics from the varsity level all the way down. Opening lines of communication between all groups is a priority and is already taking place.”

