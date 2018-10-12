Apodiakos, Breen take down program scoring records

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Friday, October 12, 2018 | 2:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Belle Vernon’s Markello Apodiakos battles Greensburg Salem’s Joshua Shook for the ball during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Greensburg.

Two long-time scoring records fell Thursday night for a pair of Westmoreland County boys soccer programs.

Senior Markello Apodiakos of Belle Vernon became his school’s career points leader with 202, surpassing Mike Posey’s mark of 200 set from 1986-89.

Apodiakos, who also is Belle Vernon’s all-time leader in goals, scored four times Thursday in a 6-1 win at Albert Gallatin. The victory clinched a playoff spot for Belle Vernon (10-5-1) in Class 3A.

Norwin senior Carter Breen, meantime, eclipsed the Knights’ career goals record as he reached 64 after a two-goal night in a 6-0 shutout of rival Penn-Trafford.

Matt Hayden held the previous mark of 63 since 1999.

Breen has nearly half of his goals — 31 — this season for the Section 3-AAAA champion Knights (14-1-1), ranked No. 2 by the Tribune-Review.

