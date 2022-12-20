Apollo-Ridge dominates Riverview on special night for coach Ray Bartha

Monday, December 19, 2022 | 9:13 PM

George Guido | For the Tribune-Review Apollo-Ridge girls basketball coach Ray Bartha (center, white shirt) poses with former players and assistant coaches Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 as the school’s court was named for the veteran coach. George Guido | For the Tribune-Review The signature of Apollo-Ridge girls basketball coach Ray Bartha adorns the court named in his honor Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 George Guido | For the Tribune-Review A plaque commemorating Apollo-Ridge naming its basketball court after longtime coach Ray Bartha on Monday. Previous Next

One doesn’t win 565 career basketball games with just an ordinary defense.

Apollo-Ridge’s Ray Bartha, on the night when the school district named the court after him, went to his tried-and-true, full-court pressure in the second half, and the Vikings rolled to a 62-31 victory over Riverview.

The score was 18-18 at halftime before the Vikings (5-1) held the Raiders (4-3) to 13 points in the second half.

“I was hoping this night would turn out good. It didn’t look that way for a while,” Bartha said. “The (full-court) pressure’s been good for us most of the year. The first half, we got into a half-court battle. Once we’re moving and not thinking, we play well and we like to take a chance with our athletic ability.”

The pregame ceremony at Apollo-Ridge on Monday featured Bartha’s signature on the floor and a plaque presented to him by school district superintendent Matthew Curci for more than 50 years as an educator, coach and administrator.

An emotional Bartha took the microphone and thanked a number of people, including his daughters and granddaughters who have played for him. He thanked the more than 200 girls he has coached, many of whom were at the gym Monday night for the dedication.

“If it wasn’t for their time, effort and skills, I wouldn’t be standing here tonight,” Bartha said.

Said granddaughter Brinley Toland: “I’m blessed to grow up with such a wonderful role model who has taught me to be the best person I can be.”

As fate would have it, his sophomore granddaughter, Kylar Toland, scored the first two points of the game. Sydney McCray led the Vikings with 20 points, and Brinley Toland added 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Riverview coach Jill Catanzaro wasn’t worried about the press so much as her team getting away from their offense.

“It was execution that did it. We knew how to break a press,” Catanzaro said. “I take that as our being young, and we have to iron out those wrinkles.”

Apollo-Ridge stormed to a 12-0 lead within the game’s first four minutes and fell behind 15-2 with 3 minutes, 23 seconds left in the first quarter, forcing Catanzaro to use two early timeouts.

Junior Lola Abraham came off the bench to score six quick points and get Riverview into the game.

A pass from Brionna Long to Lily Bauer gave the Raiders an 18-17 lead with a minute left in half. The Vikings made three free throws in the second quarter.

But Apollo-Ridge got Riverview out of its offensive flow in the third period and took control of the game, forcing seven turnovers.

“We got lax in the third quarter. I don’t know where we went,” Catanzaro said. “I was hoping our maturity develops a little bit more.”

Long is the only senior among the seven Riverview players who saw time Monday.

Junior Sophia Yard scored 11 of her 12 points in the second half, and Jaden Mull came off the bench for nine second-half points.

“We’re 5-1. I can’t complain,” Bartha said as he accepted well-wishes from many, including some of his schoolmates from Leechburg High School.

