Apollo-Ridge dominates Riverview on special night for coach Ray Bartha
By:
Monday, December 19, 2022 | 9:13 PM
One doesn’t win 565 career basketball games with just an ordinary defense.
Apollo-Ridge’s Ray Bartha, on the night when the school district named the court after him, went to his tried-and-true, full-court pressure in the second half, and the Vikings rolled to a 62-31 victory over Riverview.
The score was 18-18 at halftime before the Vikings (5-1) held the Raiders (4-3) to 13 points in the second half.
“I was hoping this night would turn out good. It didn’t look that way for a while,” Bartha said. “The (full-court) pressure’s been good for us most of the year. The first half, we got into a half-court battle. Once we’re moving and not thinking, we play well and we like to take a chance with our athletic ability.”
The pregame ceremony at Apollo-Ridge on Monday featured Bartha’s signature on the floor and a plaque presented to him by school district superintendent Matthew Curci for more than 50 years as an educator, coach and administrator.
An emotional Bartha took the microphone and thanked a number of people, including his daughters and granddaughters who have played for him. He thanked the more than 200 girls he has coached, many of whom were at the gym Monday night for the dedication.
“If it wasn’t for their time, effort and skills, I wouldn’t be standing here tonight,” Bartha said.
Said granddaughter Brinley Toland: “I’m blessed to grow up with such a wonderful role model who has taught me to be the best person I can be.”
As fate would have it, his sophomore granddaughter, Kylar Toland, scored the first two points of the game. Sydney McCray led the Vikings with 20 points, and Brinley Toland added 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Riverview coach Jill Catanzaro wasn’t worried about the press so much as her team getting away from their offense.
“It was execution that did it. We knew how to break a press,” Catanzaro said. “I take that as our being young, and we have to iron out those wrinkles.”
Junior Lola Abraham came off the bench to score six quick points and get Riverview into the game.
A pass from Brionna Long to Lily Bauer gave the Raiders an 18-17 lead with a minute left in half. The Vikings made three free throws in the second quarter.
Junior Sophia Yard scored 11 of her 12 points in the second half, and Jaden Mull came off the bench for nine second-half points.
“We’re 5-1. I can’t complain,” Bartha said as he accepted well-wishes from many, including some of his schoolmates from Leechburg High School.
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Riverview
More High School Basketball• Second-half surge powers Plum girls past Franklin Regional
• This week on Trib HSSN for week of Dec. 19, 2022
• Gateway boys basketball has date with Laurel Highlands circled on calendar
• Phenomenal 6-4 freshman Oumou Thiero carries on family tradition with Quaker Valley girls basketball
• High school roundup for Dec. 17, 2022: Allderdice takes care of Montour