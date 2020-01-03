Arizona State QB Joey Yellen transfers to Pitt

Arizona State quarterback Joey Yellen warms up prior to a game against USC this season.

Joey Yellen, who was a freshman quarterback at Arizona State last season, has transferred to Pitt and will start classes Monday, a source close to the situation told the Tribune-Review.

In his only season at Arizona State, Yellen started one game – a 31-26 loss to USC – and completed 28 of 44 passes for 292 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He was an injury replacement for regular starter Jayden Daniels, also a freshman.

Yellen worked last season under former Pitt quarterback Trey Anderson, who is an offensive analyst at Arizona State.

Yellen, who attended Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School, was a three-star prospect and the No. 22 pro-style prospect in the nation in the high school class of 2019, according to Rivals.com.

He will petition the NCAA for immediate eligibility, but he may be forced to sit out the 2020 season due to transfer rules.

Pitt had only three quarterbacks on scholarship last season, including starter Kenny Pickett, who is entering his senior season. Yellen will be eligible no later than the 2021 season when Pickett will have played four seasons.

Coach Pat Narduzzi did not sign a high school quarterback during the early signing period last month.