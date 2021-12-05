Armed with valuable experience, Shaler girls basketball ready to take on season

By:

Sunday, December 5, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler’s Haley Kostorick, defending Fox Chapel’s Claire Fenton, is Shaler’s top returning scorer.

The Shaler girls basketball team became a good example of how the WPIAL holding an open basketball tournament last season could benefit younger programs.

The Titans, who finished 4-12 overall and in sixth place in Section 1-6A, wouldn’t have made the playoffs in a typical year. But since Shaler entered, the Titans were able to garner valuable experience in a 64-37 first-round loss to Bethel Park.

Shaler wants to be able to better maintain its composure when it opens the season Dec. 10 against Upper St. Clair at the Moon Tip-Off Tournament. The Titans saw several tight games slip through their fingers, including close road losses to Bethel Park and Penn-Trafford.

“The experiences of being in the playoffs will help because we had regular season games with Bethel Park and Penn-Trafford where we fell apart at the end,” coach Cornelious Nesbit said. “Being in those situations before will make us better this year.”

Shaler will also have the luxury of returning veteran players. Haley Kostorick, who averaged 10 points per game last season, is the team’s leading returning scorer.

MacKenzie Barr, who grabbed a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game, and Hilary Quinn, who contributed a team-high 3.5 assists per contest, will also return.

While these Titans will only have one senior — guard Ella Katona — they aren’t short on playing experience. Shaler is hoping having experience back will lead to more scoring. The Titans were limited to 37.6 points per game last season. Shaler was held to 40 or fewer points nine times and finished with a 1-8 record in those contests.

“I think this group is very competitive,” Nesbit said. “We have a group of kids who are competitive at practices and will be competitive at games. We have skill with the guards and forwards. We are also bigger and have length at every position.”

Having the size and skill will be important in what sets up as a competitive section. North Allegheny won section and WPIAL titles en route to its first state crown. In addition to other northern suburban schools, Shaler will have to contend with traditional Westmoreland County powers Norwin and Penn-Trafford.

While Nesbit believes the Titans will be more efficient on offense, he knows Shaler will still need to lean on its defense to earn a return trip to the playoffs.

“We’ll always be formed around the defense,” Nesbit said.

“Defense is first for us. We have six guards who can play. Since we have depth, we can play up and down and rotate people in at the guard position. We won’t have to worry about foul trouble or fatigue in a 32-minute game.”

