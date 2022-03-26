Armstrong pitcher opens season with gem in cold, wet win over Freeport

Friday, March 25, 2022 | 9:03 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Brady Stivenson is called out at second as Armstrong’s Dustin Coleman apples the tag during the season opener Friday, March 25, 2022, at Freeport Community Park Fahim Abed | Tribune-Review A fan huddles under a blanket as Freeport faces Armstrong in a cold, wet season opener Friday, March 25, 2022 at Freeport Community Park. Fahim Abed | Tribune-Review Baz Pet of Armstrong watches the game under an umbrella as Freeport faces Armstrong in a cold, wet season opener Friday, March 25, 2022 at Freeport Community Park. Fahim Abed | Tribune-Review Fans try to stay dry and warm as Freeport faces Armstrong in a cold, wet season opener Friday, March 25, 2022 at Freeport Community Park. Fahim Abed | Tribune-Review Fans try to stay dry and warm as Freeport faces Armstrong in a cold, wet season opener Friday, March 25, 2022 at Freeport Community Park. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport coach Ed Carr helps prepare the field before taking on Armstrong at Freeport Community Park in the season opener Friday, March 25, 2022. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Zach Clark is forced back to first as Armstrong’s Logan Badack attempts to make the tag during the season opener Friday, March 25, 2022, at Freeport Community Park Previous Next

Nothing like a pitching gem to start the season.

Armstrong right-hander Zach Wolfe pitched 6.2 innings of two-hit baseball, striking out eight, as the River Hawks defeated Freeport, 11-1, at Freeport Community Park on Friday.

Wolfe gave up singles to the first and last batters he faced. Brady Stivenson started the day for the Yellowjackets with a base hit. Just as Wolfe reached the 100-pitch mark, A.J. Demharter lined a sharp single to right and the senior was relieved by Tanner Peat, who got the final out.

The Armstrong coaching staff has high expectations for Wolfe this season.

“He didn’t letter last year,” said coach Pat Fabian. “Funny story. He asked why he didn’t letter and I told him we have certain guidelines and he didn’t meet the requirements. So he never missed a day in the weight room. Never missed a fall ball practice or a game. He started a game in doubleheaders last season and had an awesome fall season. I couldn’t be more proud of the kid. He’s earned that today with the work he did in the offseason.”

“I sure was ready to go today,” Wolfe said. “My fastball was my go-to pitch today and that’s what I got the job done with.”

Wolfe accomplished everything under wicked March conditions — a chilling drizzle and a brisk wind.

“The rain got to me at the beginning, and then it let up,” Wolfe said. “I was able to find the zone and control. You definitely have to block out the conditions and concentrate on the game.”

Said Fabian: “He was hitting his spots and pitching coach Dan Pschirer did a nice job. They had a nice little triangle going with pitching coach, catcher Lane Peat and Zach himself.”

The River Hawks got some solid offense from the bottom portion of the lineup. Logan Badac had a pair of doubles and a single after laying down a bunt in the top of the second.

“Logan Badac’s a sophomore and someone we’re real excited about,” Fabian said. “He’s been hitting the ball the last week and a half in practices and scrimmages, so he’s earned the job at first base. We’re excited to see what he can do.”

Freeport took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Eventual losing pitcher Zach Clark walked, stole second, and with two outs, came around to score on an error at short.

Armstrong tied the game in the second as Bradyn Wright led off with a double and scored on Lane Peat’s single.

The River Hawks took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. After an error at third prolonged the inning for Armstrong, Badac’s double to deep right-center scored a pair of runs.

Armstrong broke open the game with seven runs, five hits and five walks from three Freeport pitchers. Dustin Coleman had a pair of singles for the River Hawks as they sent 12 batters to the plate.

