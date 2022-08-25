Arnie Cutrell wins 3rd Westmoreland Senior Amateur

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 9:53 PM

You couldn’t have asked for a better finish to the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Senior Amateur on Wednesday.

It came down to the final hole for the second consecutive year.

After rallying from a two-shot deficit after 18 holes, Arnie Cutrell used consecutive birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 15 to pull even with Brandon Antus.

Cutrell came to the final hole, No. 18 at Latrobe Country Club, with a one-shot lead. After hitting his drive behind a tree, forcing him to chip out, Cutrell’s third shot ended up 18 feet from the pin.

Meanwhile, Antus hit two perfect shots and was left with a 7-foot birdie putt.

Cutrell sank the left-to-right putt to save par and Antus, putting from the opposite side, just missed his right-to-left putt and settled for par.

“I had the same putt during the first 18 holes and I left it just short,” Cutrell said. “I hit the putt a little harder, but it hit something about 2 feet from the cup and I didn’t think it would go in. It trickled in.”

It was the third time Cutrell, 58, has won the Senior Amateur. Antus finished second for the third consecutive year. Cutrell finished with a 107 and Antus a 108.

“It’s always nice to win the county title,” said Cutrell, who won the County Amateur numerous times. “It came down to head-to-head with Brandon.”

Rich Mottura placed third at 116 and 2021 champion Roger Erdely placed fourth at 117.

Bob Allshouse finished fifth at 118, Joe Corsi followed with a 120, Evan Baker a 121 and Mike McGuire and Tim McGuire a 122. Rounding out the top 10 were Vince Zachetti and Jerry Macey at 122.

2022 Westmoreland County Senior Amateur

27 holes

1. Arnie Cutrell 73-34—107

2. Brandon Antus 71-37—108

3. Rich Mottura 78-38—116

4. Roger Erdely 79-38—117

5. Bob Allshouse 80-38—118

6. Joe Corsi 78-42—120

7. Evan Baker 76-45—121

8. Mike McGuire 82-40—122

9. Tim McGuire 80-42—122

10. Vince Zachetti 84-39—123

11. Jerry Macey 83-40—123

12. Jeff Hovanec 82-42—124

13. Mark Whigham 80-44—124

14. David DeNezza 81-44—125

15. Jerry Opalinski 82-43—125

16. Mike Engler 83-48—125

17. Brian Grejtak 77-48—125

