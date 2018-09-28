Around the WPIAL: Week 5 football results

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 7:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, North Allegheny's Gunnar Fisher celebrates his second quarter touchdown next to Norwin's William Kerston Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Norwin High School.

If you love high school football, this is the weekend for you.

Week 5 of WPIAL high school football features a slate of intriguing matchups: Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny. North Hills vs. Gateway. Derry vs. Elizabeth Forward.

You can keep track of scores throughout the WPIAL on the TribLIVE High School Sports Network.

SCORES: Week 5 WPIAL football