Avella stops West Greene to improve to 3-0 in Tri-County South

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 10:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avella quarterback K.J. Rush throws a pass during a preseason practice.

Coming into this season, the Avella football team had two conference wins in the previous three years.

It isn’t October yet and the Eagles have already left that win total in the dust.

K.J. Rush threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, and Avella stopped a 2-point conversion attempt with less than six minutes left to improve to 3-0 in the Class A Tri-County South Conference with a 21-20 win over West Greene on Thursday night.

West Greene (1-1, 1-1) twice jumped out to a lead on Avella. In the first quarter, Corey Wise scored on a 65-yard reception, stiff-arming two would-be tacklers to the ground in a highlight reel play. In the third quarter, Colin Brady had a 41-yard scoring run.

Avella answered both scores. First, Rush scored from a yard out. Then, he hit Tanner Terensky on an 18-yard scoring strike to make it 14-14.

Avella took the lead on a 10-yard TD pass from Rush to Gabe Lis late in the third quarter. Robbie West made an extra-point that proved critical.

Wes Whipkey scored on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter, but Avella’s defensive stop on the 2-point play preserved the victory.

Terensky caught three passes for 69 yards. Rush added 95 yards on the ground. Whipkey threw for 141 yards and a score.

