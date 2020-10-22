Avonworth cancels Friday football game, Central Valley finds new opponent

By:

Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 11:35 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth head coach Duke Johncour during work outs Friday, July 31, 2020 Avonworth High School.

Avonworth canceled Friday night’s football game over covid-related concerns, Central Valley athletic director Sam Cercone said Thursday.

The matchup could have impacted the Northwest Six standings, where Central Valley (6-0, 4-0) is first and Avonworth (4-2, 3-1) is second. Avonworth announced its high school campus will be closed through Sunday.

Instead, Central Valley has scheduled a nonconference game at 7 p.m. Friday against Burrell. The Bucs (2-4) were left without a Week 7 opponent when Derry temporarily shut down its football program.

The game is at Central Valley.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Avonworth, Burrell, Central Valley