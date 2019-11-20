Avonworth in, Pine-Richland, Penn-Trafford, Aliquippa, Sto-Rox out of state rankings

By:

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 | 9:29 PM

Of the 30 Trib HSSN state-ranked teams from a week ago, eight tasted defeat, were bounced from the top five and saw their seasons end.

However, 22 teams are still alive heading into the second round on the Road to Hershey.

One top-ranked team bit the dust when Penn-Trafford lost to Peters Township in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals, opening the door for 2017 state champion Archbishop Wood to climb to the top of this week’s rankings.

The Vikings join St. Joe’s Prep, Thomas Jefferson, Wyomissing, Southern Columbia and Clairton as the No. 1 teams in their respective classifications heading into the state quarterfinals.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications prior to Week 13. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A:

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat Northeast 43-26 in Week 12. They play No. 4 Nazareth in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

2. Central Catholic (11-1) (2) (D-7): The Vikings beat No. 3 Pine-Richland 10-7 in Week 12. They play State College in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

3. Downingtown West (12-1) (4) (D-1): The Whippets beat Haverford 49-42 in Week 12. They host Coatesville in the District 3 championship game on Friday.

4. Nazareth (12-1) (5) (D-11): The Blue Eagles beat Parkland 22-21 in overtime in Week 12. They play No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

5. Central Dauphin (10-2) (NR) (D-3): The Rams beat Harrisburg 27-20 in Week 12. They have a PIAA quarterfinals bye this weekend.

Out: Pine-Richland (D-7)

Class 5A:

1. Archbishop Wood (8-3) (2) (D-12): The Vikings beat Martin Luther King 51-14 in Week 12. They play Southern Lehigh in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

2. Gateway (11-2) (3) (D-7): The Gators beat McKeesport 14-7 in Week 12. They play No. 3 Peters Township in the WPIAL championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

3. Peters Township (12-1) (5) (D-7): The Indians beat No. 1 Penn-Trafford 28-10 in Week 12. They play No. 2 Gateway in the WPIAL championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

4. Cheltenham (12-1) (NR) (D-1): The Panthers beat Kennett 42-20 in Week 12. They host Academy Park in the District 1 championship game on Friday.

5. Cocalico (10-2) (NR) (D-3): The Eagles beat Warwick 21-13 in Week 12. They host Cedar Cliff in the District 3 championship game on Friday.

Out: Penn-Trafford (D-7), Oil City (D-10)

Class 4A:

1. Thomas Jefferson (13-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat Belle Vernon 41-7 in Week 12. They play No. 2 Cathedral Prep in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Cathedral Prep (11-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat Bellefonte 49-21 in Week 12. They play No. 1 Thomas Jefferson in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Dallas (13-0) (3) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat No. 4 Valley View 29-7 in Week 12. They play No. 4 Imhotep Charter in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

4. Imhotep Charter (8-4) (5) (D-12): The Panthers beat Bonner-Prendergast 35-14 in Week 12. They play No. 3 Dallas in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

5. Pottsville (11-2) (NR) (D-11): The Crimson Tide beat Allentown Central Catholic 34-7 in Week 12. They play Jersey Shore in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

Out: Valley View (D-2)

Class 3A:

1. Wyomissing (12-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans beat Middletown 24-21 in Week 12. They play Tamaqua in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

2. Central Valley (12-1) (3) (D-7): The Warriors beat No. 3 Aliquippa 13-12 in overtime in Week 12. They have a PIAA quarterfinals bye this weekend.

3. Montoursville (12-1) (4) (D-4): The Warriors beat Loyalsock Township 42-14 in Week 12. They play No. 4 Wyoming Area in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Saturday.

4. Wyoming Area (11-1) (5) (D-2): The Warriors beat Scranton Prep 27-0 in Week 12. They play No. 3 Montoursville in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Saturday.

5. Sharon (9-3) (NR) (D-10): The Tigers beat Grove City 33-21 in Week 12. They play Bald Eagle in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: Aliquippa (D-7)

Class 2A:

1. Southern Columbia (13-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Mount Carmel 49-0 in Week 12. They play Upper Dauphin in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

2. Washington (13-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat Brentwood 20-14 in Week 12. They play No. 5 Avonworth in the WPIAL championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

3. Wilmington (11-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Chestnut Ridge 35-20 in Week 12. They play Ridgway-Johnsonburg in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

4. Richland (12-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams beat Ligonier Valley 34-6 in Week 12. They play Bishop McDevitt in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

5. Avonworth (13-0) (NR) (D-7): The Antelopes beat Riverside 41-14 in Week 12. They play No. 2 Washington in the WPIAL championship game Saturday on Trib HSSN.

Out: Ligonier Valley (D-6)

Class A:

1. Clairton (11-2) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Sto-Rox 41-19 in Week 12. They have a PIAA quarterfinals bye this weekend.

2. Farrell (11-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat Tussey Mountain 60-14 in Week 12. They play No. 3 Coudersport in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

3. Coudersport (11-0) (3) (D-9): The Falcons beat Redbank Valley 42-13 in Week 12. They play No. 2 Farrell in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (10-2) (NR) (D-6): The Marauders beat Saltsburg 47-18 in Week 12. They play Juniata Valley in the District 6 championship game on Friday.

5. Lackawanna Trial (9-3) (NR) (D-2): The Lions beat No. 5 Williams Valley 44-30 in Week 12. They play Muncy in a PIAA quarterfinals game on Friday.

Out: Sto-Rox (D-7), Williams Valley (D-11)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Clairton, Gateway, Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson, Washington