Avonworth pulls off another upset, beating South Allegheny in Class 3A semifinals

By:

Monday, February 28, 2022 | 8:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Peyton Falukner (22) celebrates after scoring with Rowan Carmichael (2) and Jordan Kolenda late in the fourth quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal against South Allegheny on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Peyton Falukner scores over South Allegheny’s Carlos Melvin during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Peyton Falukner scores over South Allegheny’s Carlos Melvin during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Avonworth student section cheers on the Lopes during a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal against South Allegheny on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Rowan Carmichael scores past South Allegheny’s Carlos Melvin during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jordan Kolenda drives to the basket past South Allegheny’s Ethan Kirkwood during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Peyton Falukner shoots a three-pointer over South Allegheny’s Michael Michalski during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Peyton Falukner celebrates after hitting a three-pointer during a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal against South Allegheny on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Avonworth boys basketball team celebrates after defeating South Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Avonworth boys basketball team celebrates with the Lopes student section after defeating South Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Previous Next

Cinderella is heading to the ball once again. And again, it’s South Allegheny that came out on the losing side.

Just days after eliminating No. 1 Ellwood City, No. 8 Avonworth overcame a seven-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to stun the No. 5 Gladiators, 46-43, at the UPMC Events Center to reach the WPIAL Class 3A championship game. It’s the first championship appearance since 1962 for the Avonworth program.

“This is the best birthday present I could have asked for,” Avonworth coach Mike Mancuso said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how we came out and competed. We never got down, we kept fighting all the way, and here we are, going to a championship game.”

The Antelopes (18-7) led for a total of 2:42 in the game. After leading 3-0, the Gladiators went on an 11-0 run and never trailed again until an Avonworth strip led to a Bryce Epps turnover. The ball was tipped ahead to Peyton Faulkner for the go-ahead score with 42 seconds remaining.

Freshman phenom Rowan Carmichael buried a pair of clutch free throws with 14 seconds remaining to force a desperation 3 from Epps that was off the mark.

“That was the biggest play of the game,” SA head coach Tony DiCenzo said. “Their defense really gave us problems. It was kind of a man-zone thing. They did a good job of keeping us out high and trapping out there.”

After Jordan Kolenda started the game off with a 3-pointer for the Antelopes, the Gladiators (17-7) countered with an 11-0 run to help push them out to a 14-7 lead after the first eight minutes.

The Gladiators’ lead swelled to 20-9 before a 7-0 run by Avonworth cut it to four. Faulkner, who finished with 11 points, scored five of those.

“We broke down a couple of times defensively,” Mancuso said. “But Peyton and Kolenda and those other guys were big in the first half. They kind of bottled up Rowan early on and it took a little time for us to get going.”

South Allegheny scored seven of the final 11 points in the half to take a 27-20 lead into halftime. Michael Michalski scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the opening 16 minutes.

Carmichael, who Mancuso called a three-level player, started finding his mojo in the second half as the Antelopes began finding themselves on the offensive end.

“His ability to get to the rim was the difference,” DiCenzo said. “He’s a special player.”

“Anywhere from the volleyball line to the rim, he can do it all,” Mancuso said. “Our other guys start to feed off that and they elevate their play, too.”

Carmichael scored eight straight for the Antelopes as they kept pace with the Gladiators in the third. Kolenda and Faulkner added back-to-back buckets to cut the SA advantage down to 31-28.

But Epps wouldn’t be denied, scoring six straight points to help push his team’s lead to 37-30 at the end of three.

“We were a little frustrated. We knew they were going to be deliberate with everything they do,” Mancuso said. “They ran clock, but they ended with empty possessions.

“I’m a defensive guy. I came from the football side. It’s my bread and butter. I thought we did a good job of keeping them off balance late.”

The fourth quarter couldn’t have started better for the ‘Lopes.

Kolenda converted a three-point play and Carmichael scored on a tough drive to the basket to immediately cut the lead to two.

After a Michalski basket, Kolenda buried his second 3-pointer of the game to cut it to one.

After another exchange of baskets, SA senior Ethan Kirkwood cooly stepped to the line and hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 1:48 to go, but those would be SA’s final points.

Austin Johncour’s putback and Faulkner’s steal put the ‘Lopes in front to stay.

“We were gaining confidence with our defense. We knew if we could make them continuously run through their offense, we could turn them over,” Mancuso said. “I called the timeout and told them to make sure we hit that trap. We got the steal and got the lead.

“We’re in uncharted waters. We want to enjoy this one, but we’re not done yet.”

Tags: Avonworth, South Allegheny