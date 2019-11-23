Avonworth’s Jax Miller puts on a show in WPIAL championship victory over Washington

By:

Saturday, November 23, 2019 | 2:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jax Miller carries the WPIAL championship trophy to his teammates after defeating Washington in the WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jax Miller hurdles Washington’s Zahmere Robinson during the WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jax Miller stiff-arms Washington’s Chance Cohen during the WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth head coach Duke Johncour gets doused by the water cooler from Josh Elm as time winds down in the WPIAL Class AA championship game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jax Miller carries past Washington’s Martez Thomas during the WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jax Miller carries over Washington’s Chance Cohen during the WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jax Miller carries past Washington’s Cameron Carter-Green during the WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School. Previous Next

In its first title-game appearance since 2014, Avonworth relied on the big men up front and the legs of senior running back Jax Miller to secure a 28-6 victory over Washington to claim the WPIAL Class 2A championship Saturday at Norwin High School.

It’s the second title for the Lopes, who were co-champions with Union in 1959, as no overtime was played when the title game was tied that season.

Miller ran 43 times for 291 yards and four touchdowns to aid the effort, including two first-half 1-yard scores, in a half otherwise defined by good defense from Avonworth.

It was the fourth 100-yard performance for Miller in this year’s playoffs. He had rushed for 138, 216 and 255 yards in wins over Southmoreland, New Brighton and Riverside. The effort also served as his 10th 100-plus yard game. He eclipsed 200 yards for the sixth time. Miller’s also over 2,200 yards for the season.

Washington (13-1) received the ball first and fumbled it away on a botched handoff by senior quarterback Zack Swartz on its second play from scrimmage.

Park Penrod, the senior signal caller of the Lopes (14-0), threw an interception on Avonworth’s first play, before Duke Johncour’s team started simply handing the ball to Miller.

After a Washington punt and consecutive turnovers on downs, Miller capped a four-play, 33-yard drive with his first 1-yard touchdown run.

On the Lopes’ next drive, Miller capped a 10-play, 63-yard scoring drive with another 1-yard run. The drive included a 16-yard rush that put Miller over the 100-yard mark. He had 157 yards on 21 first-half carries, while Washington had just 39 total offensive yards in the first 24 minutes.

The steady dose of Miller picked up in the third quarter. Avonworth received the opening kick of the half, and Jax Miller ran on every down of a 13-play, 71-yard drive capped by his third 1-yard score.

What appeared to be a solid drive on the ensuing drive for Washington stalled with a 16-yard sack on a third-and-9 from the Avonworth 49-yard line.

Washington, is now 1-8 all-time against undefeated opponents in WPIAL playoff action, with the lone win coming for the Prexies’ last title, a 2017 win over Steel Valley. The Prexies were in search of their eighth WPIAL crown.

After the Washington punt that followed the sack, Avonworth failed on fourth down inside the 10-yard line to give the Prexies the ball back.

The drive ended quickly, but the Prexies got the ball right back after Miller fumbled at the end of a 10-yard run. But it was more of the same for Washington’s offense, which didn’t even get a first down.

The Lopes then used four plays and handed to Miller for a fourth 1-yard touchdown run, bringing it to 28-0.

Swartz added the only Washington score with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining on a 5-yard run. He carried the ball seven times for 69 yards on the drive. The Prexies tried for two and failed.

Avonworth advances to the PIAA semifinals, as the district title game served as a quarterfinal in the state playoffs. The Lopes will play District 10 champion Wilmington next Friday or Saturday at a site and time to be determined. Wilmington defeated D-9 champion Ridgway-Johnsonburg Friday night and will be looking for a third-straight trip to Hershey.

Tags: Avonworth, Washington