Avonworth’s Trevor Faulkner starting to reel in collegiate offers

By:

Thursday, May 21, 2020 | 6:04 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Trevorv Faulkner celebrates as he crosses the goal line against Apollo-Ridge on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Avonworth High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s TheoNewhouse-Godine celebrates as Trevor Faulkner scores a touchdown against Apollo-Ridge on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Avonworth High School. Previous Next

Avonworth’s Trevor Faulkner was hoping to be a quarterback, but the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder made the switch to tight end last season, when the Antelopes reached the PIAA Class 2A championship game.

At the time, Faulkner was focusing on the transition to his new position, not on college scholarships. He ended up catching 19 passes for 386 yards and eight touchdowns. Now, Faulkner is raking in offers, and it started with Akron on Feb. 1.

EXTREMELY excited to say that @Coach_ChrisCook and the rest of the coaching staff have given me a scholarship offer to the University of Akron! @MrMurrayAPC @wpialsportsnews pic.twitter.com/k88k15lf5e — Trevor Faulkner (@_TrevorFaulkner) February 1, 2020

“I got to go on a visit there for their junior day before the quarantine, and they gave me an offer and everything,” Faulkner said. “They told me not to forget about them. They said, ‘We gave you the first offer. We believe in you, and after this, I’m sure a bunch more offers will roll in.’ ”

The Zips were right. Since that visit, Faulkner has received offers from 14 schools, including Harvard, Duquesne, Army West Point, Air Force, Liberty and most recently, Brown.

Just like other recruits across the country, Faulkner was hoping to use this offseason to get in front of several college coaches. He had trips to camps planned, but the coronavirus pandemic canceled most of those.

Now, Faulkner is looking to use his time wisely once everything opens back up.

“I planned on hitting a lot of camps, but I didn’t have any visits scheduled until I actually started talking to schools,” Faulkner said. “The quarantine is still affecting it because now that I have some offers, I’d like to go visit schools.”

Until then, Faulkner is hoping to use his first offseason as a tight end to hone his craft and said there are plenty of areas he wants to focus on. But after sending his highlight tape to several schools, Faulkner received the same type of feedback from each one.

“They said I needed to work on my hips. That was the biggest thing all the Power 5 schools said when I sent my film to them,” Faulkner said. “They responded to my coaches and said I wasn’t quite on their level yet and gave me some things to work on. Almost every coach said my hips were too stiff. So I’ve been stretching every day and working on some agility stuff.”

Faulkner became a key piece of Avonworth’s offense as last season progressed.

After not catching a pass in the first two games, Faulkner had a streak of three straight games with at least one receiving touchdown. He caught two touchdowns against New Brighton on Sept. 13.

In the playoffs, he caught touchdowns in three of Avonworth’s six playoff games.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Avonworth