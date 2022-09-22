Back from the shore, Chick’s Picks has some sure-fire Week 4 winners
By:
Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 12:01 PM
Chick’s Picks and her trusty crystal ball made their annual trip to the beach this week. Preparing for a full day of fun in the sun, Chick’s Picks lathered up the crystal ball with plenty of sunscreen as the adventure began.
Moments after Chick’s Picks got her first hint of the ocean breeze, full relaxation mode set in and off to dreamland she went. Chick’s Picks was awakened abruptly, hours later, by a wave crashing over her beach chair. Realizing that, during her slumber, the tide had come in, Chick’s Picks panicked to find her trusty crystal ball.
Searching the shoreline, Chick’s Picks finally spotted the crystal ball being washed out to sea. A nearby lifeguard jumped into action quickly and was able to recover her most prized prognosticating tool. The crystal ball seemed to be intact, though quite waterlogged. Chick’s Picks can only hope that this adventure at sea won’t negatively impact this week’s predictions.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 50-12 (81%) record, upping her season total to 131-59 (69%). Here are this week’s predictions:
Class 6A
No. 1 North Allegheny Tigers (4-0) at No. 3 Central Catholic Vikings (2-2)
The top-ranked Tigers take on the Vikings in a Class 6A showdown at West Mifflin on Friday night. Last week, North Allegheny rolled over Baldwin, 53-7, while Central fell just short to Mt. Lebanon, 17-16. … The Tigers have outscored opponents 158-46 so far this season behind the arm of Logan Kushner, who has thrown for 721 yards and nine touchdowns. Kushner’s favorite target has been Khiryn Boyd, who has racked up 451 receiving yards and three touchdowns. … Vikings’ veteran quarterback Payton Wehner has 683 passing yards and five touchdowns. Amari Shields leads the Central ground game with 337 rushing yards and one score. North Allegheny ranks atop Class 6A in as the highest-scoring offense and the top defense. Chick’s Picks predicts a road victory for the Tigers in this one. …North Allegheny over Central Catholic
Class 5A
Peters Township Indians (4-0) at No. 3 Upper St. Clair Panthers (4-0)
The Panthers play host to the Indians in a battle between Allegheny Six unbeatens Friday night. Upper St. Clair remained perfect last week with a 49-7 rout of Fox Chapel, while Peters Township rolled over South Fayette, 48-28. … The Panthers’ balanced offense is led by Julian Dahlem’s 460 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Jamaal Brown has rushed for 515 yards and four scores. … The Indians boast the WPIAL’s top passer in Chris Cibrone, who has thrown for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brendan McCullough leads the Peters receiving corps with 600 yards and five touchdowns. Upper St. Clair’s defense is holding opponents to less than nine points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Panthers’ stingy defense leads them to victory in this one. … Upper St. Clair over Peters Township
Class 4A
West Allegheny Indians (4-0) at No. 1 Aliquippa Quips (3-0)
Top-ranked Aliquippa welcomes West Allegheny to The Pit for a Parkway Conference showdown Friday night. The Quips are coming off of a 33-0 rout of Montour last week, while the Indians rolled over New Castle, 52-14. … Aliquippa’s balance offense is led by quarterback Quentin Goode’s 405 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with Tiqwai Hayes’ 486 rushing yards and seven scores. … West Allegheny relies on the run, with Brock Cornell, Nodin Tracy and Roman Police combining for 527 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the year. Both the Quips and the Indians boast two of the top defenses in the WPIAL. West Allegheny is scoring 45.5 points per game — nearly three touchdowns more per game than the Quips. Chick’s Picks predicts that, though the stats may favor the Indians, there’s no place like The Pit for the Quips. … Aliquippa over West Allegheny
Class 3A
East Allegheny Wildcats (3-1) at Greensburg Salem Golden Lions (3-1)
The Wildcats take on the Golden Lions in nonconference action Friday night. Last week, East Allegheny knocked off South Allegheny, 33-14, while Greensburg Salem held off Deer Lakes, 28-14. … The Wildcats’ only loss this season came to Class 3A’s top-ranked team – Elizabeth Forward – 42-7 in Week 2. The Golden Lions’ only blemish came to Class 5A powerhouse Hempfield, 49-3, in Week 0. … East Allegheny quarterback Michael Cahill has thrown for 421 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another 100 yards. Greensburg Salem has a versatile quarterback of its own in Cody Rubrecht, who has thrown for 446 yards and one touchdown and rushed for a team-high 507 yards and 10 touchdowns. Chick’s Picks predicts that the home squad improves to 4-1 in this one. … Greensburg Salem over East Allegheny
Class 2A
No. 1 Steel Valley Ironmen (3-0) at Ligonier Valley Rams (3-1)
Ligonier Valley welcomes Steel Valley in an Allegheny Conference showdown Friday night. The Rams are coming off of a 28-14 victory over Apollo-Ridge last week. The Ironmen remained perfect after a 56-6 rout of Imani Christian. … Ligonier Valley’s only loss this season came to Class 3A Greensburg Salem, 35-22, in Week 2. Versatile senior Haden Sierocky leads the Rams with 193 receiving yards, 463 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. … The Ironmen will bring a deep running attack, led by quarterback Cruce Brookins, who has rushed for a team-high 450 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quaron Pierce, Donald Barksdale and Jesean Wright have combined for 591 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. … Steel Valley is averaging three more touchdowns per game than Ligonier Valley and has held opponents to only 37 points in three games. When these two met last season, the Ironmen blanked the Rams, 40-0. Chick’s Picks predicts a closer contest this time around, but the same outcome. … Steel Valley over Ligonier Valley
Class A
No. 4 Leechburg Blue Devils (3-1) at No. 3 Clairton Bears (1-3)
The Bears play host to the Blue Devils in a battle between Eastern Conference powerhouses Friday night. Clairton picked up its first win of the season last week, blanking Riverview, 54-0. The Bears’ 1-3 record should not fool you, though, as their three losses all came to top teams — Westinghouse, Washington and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Leechburg claimed its third win of the season last week, routing Springdale, 77-0. The Blue Devils’ only blemish this season came at the hands of Apollo-Ridge, 34-28, in Week 1. … Veteran Bears’ quarterback Capone Jones has thrown for 262 yards and two touchdowns on the year. The Blue Devils boast the highest-scoring offense in the WPIAL, averaging 57.5 points per game, behind quarterback Jayden Floyd, who has thrown for 485 yards and four touchdowns. Braylan Lovelace leads the Leechburg running attack with 559 yards and 11 scores. When these two met last season, Clairton held off Leechburg, 48-27. Chick’s Picks predicts that the strong nonconference schedule early this season will pay off for the Bears in this one. … Clairton over Leechburg
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon over Seneca Valley
Non-Conference
Class 5A
Allegheny Six Conference
Bethel Park over Baldwin
Big East Conference
Penn-Trafford over Hempfield
Northeast Conference
Penn Hills over North Hills
Pine-Richland over Fox Chapel
Nonconference
Canon-McMillan over South Fayette
Franklin Regional over Shaler
Woodland Hills over Norwin
Class 4A
Big Seven Conference
Laurel Highlands over Latrobe
Connellsville over Ringgold
McKeesport over Trinity
Greater Allegheny Conference
North Catholic over Kiski Area
Parkway Conference
Blackhawk over Chartiers Valley
Central Valley over New Castle
Nonconference
Thomas Jefferson over Belle Vernon
Class 3A
Western Hills Conference
Hopewell over Seton-LaSalle
Avonworth over South Park
Beaver over West Mifflin
Nonconference
Elizabeth Forward over Knoch
Freeport over Mount Pleasant
Shady Side Academy over South Allegheny
South Side Beaver over Quaker Valley
Southmoreland over Deer Lakes
Class 2A
Allegheny Conference
Apollo-Ridge over Derry
Serra Catholic over Imani Christian
Century Conference
Sto-Rox over Keystone Oaks
McGuffey over Waynesburg
Washington over Brentwood
Midwestern Conference
Beaver Falls over Neshannock
Mohawk over New Brighton
Western Beaver over Ellwood City
Nonconference
Class A
Big Seven Conference
Northgate over Summit Academy
Black Hills Conference
Chartiers-Houston over Burgettstown
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart over Fort Cherry
Bishop Canevin over Avella
Eastern Conference
Greensburg Central Catholic over Springdale
Tri-County South Conference
Bentworth over West Greene
Jefferson-Morgan over Beth-Center
California over Monessen
Mapletown over Carmichaels
City League
Perry over Brashear
Westinghouse over Allderdice
Independent
Allegany (Md.) over Albert Gallatin
Shadyside (Ohio) over Brownsville
Erie over Butler
Carrick over University Prep
Uniontown over Valley
Tags: Aliquippa, Central Catholic, Clairton, East Allegheny, Greensburg Salem, Leechburg, Ligonier Valley, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Steel Valley, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny
More Football• Through the Years: West Deer opened new stadium with loss to Mars
• Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 4
• As buzz builds, undefeated Hempfield football team stays grounded
• Westmoreland County high school football notebook: First-year QBs finding rhythm
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 22, 2022: City League football championship rematch