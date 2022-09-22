Back from the shore, Chick’s Picks has some sure-fire Week 4 winners

By:

Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Jamaal Brown makes a catch during a preseason practice.

Chick’s Picks and her trusty crystal ball made their annual trip to the beach this week. Preparing for a full day of fun in the sun, Chick’s Picks lathered up the crystal ball with plenty of sunscreen as the adventure began.

Moments after Chick’s Picks got her first hint of the ocean breeze, full relaxation mode set in and off to dreamland she went. Chick’s Picks was awakened abruptly, hours later, by a wave crashing over her beach chair. Realizing that, during her slumber, the tide had come in, Chick’s Picks panicked to find her trusty crystal ball.

Searching the shoreline, Chick’s Picks finally spotted the crystal ball being washed out to sea. A nearby lifeguard jumped into action quickly and was able to recover her most prized prognosticating tool. The crystal ball seemed to be intact, though quite waterlogged. Chick’s Picks can only hope that this adventure at sea won’t negatively impact this week’s predictions.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 50-12 (81%) record, upping her season total to 131-59 (69%). Here are this week’s predictions:

Class 6A

No. 1 North Allegheny Tigers (4-0) at No. 3 Central Catholic Vikings (2-2)

The top-ranked Tigers take on the Vikings in a Class 6A showdown at West Mifflin on Friday night. Last week, North Allegheny rolled over Baldwin, 53-7, while Central fell just short to Mt. Lebanon, 17-16. … The Tigers have outscored opponents 158-46 so far this season behind the arm of Logan Kushner, who has thrown for 721 yards and nine touchdowns. Kushner’s favorite target has been Khiryn Boyd, who has racked up 451 receiving yards and three touchdowns. … Vikings’ veteran quarterback Payton Wehner has 683 passing yards and five touchdowns. Amari Shields leads the Central ground game with 337 rushing yards and one score. North Allegheny ranks atop Class 6A in as the highest-scoring offense and the top defense. Chick’s Picks predicts a road victory for the Tigers in this one. …North Allegheny over Central Catholic

Class 5A

Peters Township Indians (4-0) at No. 3 Upper St. Clair Panthers (4-0)

The Panthers play host to the Indians in a battle between Allegheny Six unbeatens Friday night. Upper St. Clair remained perfect last week with a 49-7 rout of Fox Chapel, while Peters Township rolled over South Fayette, 48-28. … The Panthers’ balanced offense is led by Julian Dahlem’s 460 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Jamaal Brown has rushed for 515 yards and four scores. … The Indians boast the WPIAL’s top passer in Chris Cibrone, who has thrown for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brendan McCullough leads the Peters receiving corps with 600 yards and five touchdowns. Upper St. Clair’s defense is holding opponents to less than nine points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Panthers’ stingy defense leads them to victory in this one. … Upper St. Clair over Peters Township

Class 4A

West Allegheny Indians (4-0) at No. 1 Aliquippa Quips (3-0)

Top-ranked Aliquippa welcomes West Allegheny to The Pit for a Parkway Conference showdown Friday night. The Quips are coming off of a 33-0 rout of Montour last week, while the Indians rolled over New Castle, 52-14. … Aliquippa’s balance offense is led by quarterback Quentin Goode’s 405 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with Tiqwai Hayes’ 486 rushing yards and seven scores. … West Allegheny relies on the run, with Brock Cornell, Nodin Tracy and Roman Police combining for 527 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the year. Both the Quips and the Indians boast two of the top defenses in the WPIAL. West Allegheny is scoring 45.5 points per game — nearly three touchdowns more per game than the Quips. Chick’s Picks predicts that, though the stats may favor the Indians, there’s no place like The Pit for the Quips. … Aliquippa over West Allegheny

Class 3A

East Allegheny Wildcats (3-1) at Greensburg Salem Golden Lions (3-1)

The Wildcats take on the Golden Lions in nonconference action Friday night. Last week, East Allegheny knocked off South Allegheny, 33-14, while Greensburg Salem held off Deer Lakes, 28-14. … The Wildcats’ only loss this season came to Class 3A’s top-ranked team – Elizabeth Forward – 42-7 in Week 2. The Golden Lions’ only blemish came to Class 5A powerhouse Hempfield, 49-3, in Week 0. … East Allegheny quarterback Michael Cahill has thrown for 421 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another 100 yards. Greensburg Salem has a versatile quarterback of its own in Cody Rubrecht, who has thrown for 446 yards and one touchdown and rushed for a team-high 507 yards and 10 touchdowns. Chick’s Picks predicts that the home squad improves to 4-1 in this one. … Greensburg Salem over East Allegheny

Class 2A

No. 1 Steel Valley Ironmen (3-0) at Ligonier Valley Rams (3-1)

Ligonier Valley welcomes Steel Valley in an Allegheny Conference showdown Friday night. The Rams are coming off of a 28-14 victory over Apollo-Ridge last week. The Ironmen remained perfect after a 56-6 rout of Imani Christian. … Ligonier Valley’s only loss this season came to Class 3A Greensburg Salem, 35-22, in Week 2. Versatile senior Haden Sierocky leads the Rams with 193 receiving yards, 463 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. … The Ironmen will bring a deep running attack, led by quarterback Cruce Brookins, who has rushed for a team-high 450 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quaron Pierce, Donald Barksdale and Jesean Wright have combined for 591 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. … Steel Valley is averaging three more touchdowns per game than Ligonier Valley and has held opponents to only 37 points in three games. When these two met last season, the Ironmen blanked the Rams, 40-0. Chick’s Picks predicts a closer contest this time around, but the same outcome. … Steel Valley over Ligonier Valley

Class A

No. 4 Leechburg Blue Devils (3-1) at No. 3 Clairton Bears (1-3)

The Bears play host to the Blue Devils in a battle between Eastern Conference powerhouses Friday night. Clairton picked up its first win of the season last week, blanking Riverview, 54-0. The Bears’ 1-3 record should not fool you, though, as their three losses all came to top teams — Westinghouse, Washington and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Leechburg claimed its third win of the season last week, routing Springdale, 77-0. The Blue Devils’ only blemish this season came at the hands of Apollo-Ridge, 34-28, in Week 1. … Veteran Bears’ quarterback Capone Jones has thrown for 262 yards and two touchdowns on the year. The Blue Devils boast the highest-scoring offense in the WPIAL, averaging 57.5 points per game, behind quarterback Jayden Floyd, who has thrown for 485 yards and four touchdowns. Braylan Lovelace leads the Leechburg running attack with 559 yards and 11 scores. When these two met last season, Clairton held off Leechburg, 48-27. Chick’s Picks predicts that the strong nonconference schedule early this season will pay off for the Bears in this one. … Clairton over Leechburg

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon over Seneca Valley

Non-Conference

Class 5A

Allegheny Six Conference

Bethel Park over Baldwin

Big East Conference

Penn-Trafford over Hempfield

Gateway over Plum

Northeast Conference

Penn Hills over North Hills

Pine-Richland over Fox Chapel

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan over South Fayette

Franklin Regional over Shaler

Woodland Hills over Norwin

Class 4A

Big Seven Conference

Laurel Highlands over Latrobe

Connellsville over Ringgold

McKeesport over Trinity

Greater Allegheny Conference

Hampton over Armstrong

Highlands over Indiana

North Catholic over Kiski Area

Parkway Conference

Blackhawk over Chartiers Valley

Central Valley over New Castle

Montour over Ambridge

Nonconference

Thomas Jefferson over Belle Vernon

Mars over Moon

Class 3A

Western Hills Conference

Hopewell over Seton-LaSalle

Avonworth over South Park

Beaver over West Mifflin

Nonconference

Elizabeth Forward over Knoch

Freeport over Mount Pleasant

Shady Side Academy over South Allegheny

South Side Beaver over Quaker Valley

Southmoreland over Deer Lakes

Class 2A

Allegheny Conference

Apollo-Ridge over Derry

Serra Catholic over Imani Christian

Burrell over Yough

Century Conference

Sto-Rox over Keystone Oaks

McGuffey over Waynesburg

Washington over Brentwood

Midwestern Conference

Beaver Falls over Neshannock

Freedom over Riverside

Mohawk over New Brighton

Western Beaver over Ellwood City

Nonconference

Jeannette over Charleroi

Class A

Big Seven Conference

Union over Laurel

Rochester over Shenango

Northgate over Summit Academy

Black Hills Conference

Chartiers-Houston over Burgettstown

Cornell over Carlynton

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart over Fort Cherry

Bishop Canevin over Avella

Eastern Conference

Frazier over Riverview

Greensburg Central Catholic over Springdale

Tri-County South Conference

Bentworth over West Greene

Jefferson-Morgan over Beth-Center

California over Monessen

Mapletown over Carmichaels

City League

Perry over Brashear

Westinghouse over Allderdice

Independent

Allegany (Md.) over Albert Gallatin

Shadyside (Ohio) over Brownsville

Erie over Butler

Carrick over University Prep

Uniontown over Valley

