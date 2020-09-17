Baldwin cancels 2 football games after coach tests positive for covid-19

By:

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 1:00 PM

Tribune-Review Baldwin canceled two football games after a coach tested positive for covid-19.

Baldwin shut down all football activities for 14 days after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for covid-19, the school announced Thursday.

As a result, the Highlanders must cancel their next two games. They were scheduled to visit North Allegheny in Week 2 and host Canon-McMillan in Week 3.

The school learned about the positive test involving the unnamed coach Thursday morning and “took immediate action to isolate the players on the team that were in school today as well as any teacher, staff member and other students that serve in any capacity for the team,” according to a statement from administrators.

The cancellations will cause a serious disruption in the WPIAL’s Class 6A schedule. With an eight-team conference and a seven-game regular season, there’s no flexibility to reschedule.

Two Class 6A matchups were canceled in Week 1, when Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley each were unable to play.

Baldwin, which was scheduled to open the season against Mt. Lebanon in Week 1, managed to schedule a nonconference game at Hollidaysburg last week. The Highlanders won 27-7 in first-year coach Tim Sweeney’s debut.

Also this week, West Greene was forced to postpone its Week 2 contest against California because of a covid-19 case at the school.

The positive case was unrelated to West Greene’s football team, coach Brian Hanson said.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Baldwin, Canon-McMillan, North Allegheny