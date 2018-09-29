Baldwin edges Chartiers Valley in Allegheny 8 Conference game

By: Sean Saputo

Saturday, September 29, 2018 | 1:06 AM

Baldwin quarterback Mason Stahl is known for his ability to make plays through the air and on the ground.

So it was no surprise with the game tied midway through the fourth quarter and the ball on Baldwin’s 25-yard line Stahl dropped back, rolled to his right and then dropped back a little more.

At his own 15, he cut to his left and dashed 75 yards to give the Highlanders a 21-14 victory over Chartiers Valley in a Class 5A Allegheny 9 Conference game Friday night.

It was Baldwin’s first home conference win since Sept. 17, 2014.

It was an up-and-down game for Stahl. He accrued 225 total yards (141 pass, 84 rush) and three total touchdowns. The downside, he threw four interceptions, matching his five-game total heading into the game.

After losing a rain-shortened, 26-0 game to Moon last week, Chartiers Valley (3-3, 0-3) looked much different on both offense and defense. Struggling to stop the run last week, the Colts held Baldwin’s Angelo Priore (436 rush yards entering the night) to just 30 yards rushing. Offensively, the Colts had just 68 yards last week and topped that Friday by gaining 178 yards.

The offensive boost came from the return of running back Connor Barrett, who missed last week with an injury. Entering the game with 522 rushing yards, Barrett ran for 117 yards and scored on runs of 19 yards and 1 yard.

Baldwin trailed by a touchdown twice in the first half, 7-0 in the first quarter and 14-7 in the second quarter. The first half was highlighted by the passing game, as Stahl found receiver Jarren Kelly for scores of 31 and 16 yards.

The Highlanders continue to use balanced offensive play calling, totalling 319 yards — 178 rushing and 141 passing.

Next week, Baldwin has a marquee matchup at home against West Allegheny (4-1, 4-1) and will look to hold on to its fifth-place spot in the conference. Chartiers Valley hosts fourth-place Bethel Park (3-2, 2-1).

Sean Saputo is a freelance writer.

Tags: Baldwin, Chartiers Valley