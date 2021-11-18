Baldwin girls soccer coach Chiodo chosen for 30-under-30 program

Christine Chiodo has come a long way from her days as a ball girl for the West Allegheny football team.

Chiodo, who just completed her first season as the head girls soccer coach at Baldwin, is part of a national mentoring program for on-the-rise coaches.

She was named to United States Soccer Coaches 30-Under-30 Program, which provides participants with a year’s worth of advisory support as their coaching careers develop.

Chiodo, 27, also will receive an educational scholarship that includes registration for the United Soccer Coaches Convention and an advanced diploma course of the coach’s choosing.

A former soccer standout at West Allegheny and La Roche, she served as an assistant at Baldwin for two years before taking over the program in May. She is a registered nurse at St. Clair Health’s neurology department.

Chiodo also works as a PIAA referee.

The 30-under-30 group includes 17 colleges coaches, nine from the youth level and four from high school teams.

