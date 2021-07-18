Baldwin grad Alina Stahl looks forward to senior season at WVU

By:

Sunday, July 18, 2021 | 9:01 AM

WVU athletics Baldwin grad Alina Stahl competes for West Virginia women’s soccer during the 2021 season. WVU athletics Baldwin grad Alina Stahl competes for West Virginia women’s soccer during the 2021 season. WVU athletics Baldwin grad Alina Stahl competes for West Virginia women’s soccer during the 2021 season. WVU athletics Baldwin grad Alina Stahl competes for West Virginia women’s soccer during the 2021 season. Previous Next

Alina Stahl has been an accomplished student-athlete since her freshman year at Baldwin.

She maintained that status throughout high school and now through three years of competition on the West Virginia women’s soccer team.

Stahl, 21, has been a prized recruit for the Mountaineers, both in the classroom and on the soccer field.

The 5-foot-6 junior forward recently was named to Academic All-District 2 first team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

The academic all-district honor landed Stahl a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-America national ballot.

“So far, I have really enjoyed my time at West Virginia,” Stahl said. “I feel very fortunate to be able to get an education while still continuing to play soccer. My soccer career at West Virginia has definitely come with a lot of growth for me, both as a player and person.

“I’d have to say my sophomore season stands out as my best so far. This past year came with lot of changes from previous years due to covid, and we did get to play as many games. My sophomore year stands out as my best because I returned from an ACL injury and was able to help my team make it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.”

Stahl co-led West Virginia offensively during 2020-21 with six goals, and also had two assists. She was in the starting lineup 10 times and logged 975 minutes of playing time.

She recorded 28 shots, including 17 on goal, and netted two game-winners. She was an All-Big 12 Conference first-team selection, and a United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region second-team honoree.

Stahl is a general business major with a lofty 3.67 cumulative grade-point average.

“Some of my favorite classes in college would have to be any math related courses I’ve taken.” Stahl said. “As of right now, I am unsure what I want to do after graduation. I really enjoy traveling and spending time with my family when I am able to. I am hoping to continue playing soccer for as long as I can.”

Stahl also was an impact athlete at Baldwin. She was a top soccer player and leading female sprinter in the WPIAL throughout her high school days.

“Some of my favorite memories from my athletic career at Baldwin actually have to come from running track,” Stahl said. “I loved participating in big invitationals and in the WPIAL meets. My favorite was running the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays in those big meets, and often times placing well with my teammates.”

Stahl was a 10-time varsity letter winner in high school. She earned four letters soccer and track, and competed in indoor track as a junior and senior.

She was a two-time Big 56 all-star, three-time All-WPIAL player and four-time all-section selection. She was named to the all-state team in 2017 and finished her illustrious career at the all-time leading scorer in school history with 91 goals.

“Everything is different (now) from playing high school soccer,” Stahl said. “Honestly, being a Division I athlete, I personally do not think there is much comparison between high school soccer and playing in college because the level of play is much higher than any level I have ever played or saw being played at the high school level.

“Along with it being much more time-consuming and the demand on your body being much higher, it’s really is a lifestyle playing college soccer.”

Stahl is a two-time first-team academic all-conference honoree, and has appeared on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll.

In May, she was named for the first time to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region team.

Stahl also garnered first-team All-Big 12 accolades, and was lauded as a United Soccer Coaches Division I Women’s National Player of the Week, becoming the first WVU athlete to earn the national recognition since 2013.

The Baldwin product scored the game-winning goal in the 47th minute in the Mountaineers’ 3-2 win March 27 over then-No. 5 Duke.

Stahl was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Women’s Team of the Week and CollegeSoccerNews.com’s Women’s National Team of the Week.

Career-wise, from 2018-21, Stahl has recorded 16 goals and six assists, with 31 starts in 51 games played by the Mountaineers.

WVU finished 10-3-1 in 2020-21, including a 7-2 mark in its conference-only fall schedule, and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the 21st consecutive year, the fifth-longest streak in the nation. The Mountaineers defeated a pair of top-five opponents and didn’t lose any games on their home turf.

The NCAA approved moving fall championships to the spring due to covid-19 pandemic concerns.

Now, the Mountaineers, who have been ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation during Stahl’s career, are looking forward to next season.

“The team has good chemistry, considering we only graduated one player from last year,” Stahl said. “It’s exciting to know that all the hard work we’ve put in over last fall and spring will be on display.

“Our team knows each other well, which I believe will help set us up for a successful season, as long as everyone continues to put in the hard work both on and off the field.”

Stahl already is preparing for her soon-to-be senior season.

“I spend my summers at WVU training with our strength coach,” Stahl said, “in order to be prepared for our fitness tests and preseason in August.”

Stahl’s brother Mason, a former football standout at Baldwin, was a redshirt freshman quarterback at Penn State last fall. He was recognized by the Nittany Lions as the team’s Offensive Developmental Player of the Year.

Tags: Baldwin