Baldwin prepares to hire McKeesport assistant as football coach

By:

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 6:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Baldwin lineman Victor Iaquinta helps Keith Mincin up from the mat during practice on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Baldwin.

Dana Brown Jr., a McKeesport assistant coach and former player for the Tigers, is expected to be hired Wednesday night as Baldwin’s football coach, pending school board approval.

Brown, 31, is the recommended candidate listed on the agenda. He would replace Tim Sweeney, who went 5-20 in three seasons at Baldwin.

A 2009 McKeesport graduate, Brown was an all-conference lineman for McKeesport and played college football at Kent State. He works as McKeesport’s assistant athletic director.

Baldwin is coming off a 1-9 season that saw the Highlanders finish 0-5 in the Allegheny Six.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Baldwin