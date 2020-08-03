Baldwin rising senior Connor Lavelle commits to Lehigh

Monday, August 3, 2020 | 12:14 AM

Baldwin’s Connor Lavelle, who held more than a dozen Division I offers, committed Sunday to Lehigh.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound rising senior plays defensive back and wide receiver.

He announced his commitment on Twitter.

Lehigh’s recruiting coordinator is Anthony DiMichele, a 2007 Sto-Rox graduate.

Lavelle also listed offers from Robert Morris, Air Force, Army, Navy, Bryant Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, New Hampshire, Louisiana-Monroe, Penn, Yale and others.

He ranked among Baldwin’s top receivers last season with 21 catches for 252 yards.

Lehigh went 4-7 overall last season, 3-3 in the Patriot League.