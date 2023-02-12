Baldwin’s Abby Rexrode edges out Freedom’s Daisy Lewis for all-around gold at WPIAL gymnastics championships

By:

Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 8:10 PM

Submitted | Prints Charming Photography Baldwin’s Abby Rexrode

Baldwin sophomore Abby Rexrode won her second consecutive all-around title in the Advanced division at the WPIAL gymnastics championships Saturday at Moon, edging out Freedom junior Daisy Lewis in a classic duel.

Rexrode finished with an overall score of 38.225, just ahead of Lewis’ 38.1

Rexrode and Lewis finished 1-2 in the floor, beam and vault.

The floor was the closest competition, with Lewis (9.625) finishing just ahead of Rexrode (9.6). Lewis scored a 9.725 for a more decisive win in the vault. Rexrode had a score of 9.45.

Rexrode (9.65) topped Lewis (9.5) in the beam.

The bars may have been the difference. Rexrode (9.525) won the event. Lewis was fifth.

Moon’s Hayley Bates, Pine-Richland’s Nadia Constantakis, Moon’s Piper Gillespie and Hopewell’s Meghan Kelly rounded out the top six in the all-around in the advanced division.

Aubrey Marasco of Moon took the all-around title in the Intermediate I division, winning the beam and finishing second in the vault and fourth in the floor.

She was followed by Baldwin’s Ashley Brown, West Allegheny’s Sydney Svihla, Montour’s Tyanne Torbert, Thomas Jefferson’s Riley Barna and Moon’s Lola Mayo in the all-around standings.

Mayo won the bars, Beaver’s Alexandra Biela won the floor, and Pine-Richland’s Anna Marie Samuels won the vault.

Moon’s Lila VanArsdale won the all-around in the Intermediate II division, finishing second in the floor and bars and tied for third in the beam.

Central Valley’s Sydney Slater, Bethel Park’s Lacey Hartman, West Allegheny’s Raygan McKay, Seton LaSalle’s Cassidy Rega and Hopwell’s Emily Bauknight made up the rest of the top six in the all-around.

McKay won the floor and Rega won the vault. Lincoln Park’s Ava Rossi finished first in the beam and Moon’s Angelina Schild won the bars.