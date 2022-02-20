Baldwin’s Abby Rexrode follows up WPIAL gold with PA Classic all-around title

By:

Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Prints Charming Photography Baldwin freshman Abby Rexrode won a WPIAL all-around gold medal Feb. 12, 2022 and the PA Classic all-around gold Feb. 19, 2022, at Moon.

One week after claiming a gold medal at the WPIAL gymnastics championships, Baldwin’s Abby Rexrode again found herself atop the medals podium.

The freshman gymnast posted an all-around score of 37.767 to win the title at the PA Classic gymnastics championships Saturday at Moon. Though not sponsored by the PIAA, the event serves as the high school state championships for gymnastics.

She finished first in beam (9.650), second in floor (9.550) and fourth in vault (9.517) and bars (9.050) to secure the victory in the Diamond Division.

Moon’s Lauren Hoff (37.600) and Ashley Hudzinski (37.367) were second and third all-around.

Altoona’s Gracie Weaver took first in three disciplines — vault (9.850), bars (9.525) and floor (9.725) — and placed fourth all-around in the Diamond Division. Hopewell’s Ashlyn Ealy (36.700) took fifth.

The Gold Division all-around title went to Plum’s Sarah Kvortek, who scored 36.500. She also was first in vault (9.500) and second in beam (9.250).

Altoona’s Emily Bettwy won the bars (9.125), Montour’s Dailyn Hopkins won the beam (9.275) and Hopewell’s Meghan Kelly won floor (9.275).

Central Valley’s Maddix Anderson secured an all-round gold medal in the Silver Division with a score of 34.092.

Event gold medalists in the Silver Division were Central Valley’s Isabel Beede in vault (9.100) and Sydney Slater in bars (8.125), Baldwin’s Abbey Herrle in beam (8.650) and Moon’s Irelynd Anthony in floor (8.875).

In the Bronze Division, St. Marys’ Adyson Azato won the all-around (31.883), as well as the bars (7.775) and floor (8.500). Central Valley’s Kaitlyn Sullivan took first in vault (8.767). Waynesboro’s Annabelle Lutz won beam (8.425).

Moon, which captured the WPIAL team championship last weekend, also was crowned the PA Classic team champ in the Gold Division.

The Tigers had a score of 147.867 to edge Baldwin (145.209), Altoona (144.600), Central Valley (143.042), Waynesboro (142.708) and Thomas Jefferson (142.700).

West Allegheny won the Silver Division team title with 139.951 points.

