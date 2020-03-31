Baldwin’s Dorien Ford draws Arizona offer

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | 1:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Baldwin’s Dorien Ford earned a scholarship offer from Arizona on Tuesday.

Baldwin’s Dorien Ford has scholarship offers from teams in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC.

On Tuesday, he completed the tour of the Power 5 Conferences.

The junior defensive lineman received an offer from Arizona, which finished 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Pac-12 Conference last fall.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arizona ???????? @CoachEggenAZ @LcooleyDuq5 pic.twitter.com/tYybWapvjB — Dorien Ford (@DorienFord_21) March 31, 2020

Ford, a three-star prospect according to rivals.com, has received Power 5 offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Syracuse and Texas A&M.

He also has offers from Akron, Ball State, Central Florida, Howard, Kent State, Robert Morris, Temple and Toledo.

Ford (6-5, 285) made 52 tackles last season in helping Baldwin finish 5-6 and reach the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. He earned all-conference honors and was a member of the Trib 25 all-star team. He is rated as the 25th-best defensive tackle in the country.