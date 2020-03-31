Baldwin’s Dorien Ford draws Arizona offer
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | 1:13 PM
Baldwin’s Dorien Ford has scholarship offers from teams in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC.
On Tuesday, he completed the tour of the Power 5 Conferences.
The junior defensive lineman received an offer from Arizona, which finished 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Pac-12 Conference last fall.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arizona ???????? @CoachEggenAZ @LcooleyDuq5 pic.twitter.com/tYybWapvjB
— Dorien Ford (@DorienFord_21) March 31, 2020
Ford, a three-star prospect according to rivals.com, has received Power 5 offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Syracuse and Texas A&M.
He also has offers from Akron, Ball State, Central Florida, Howard, Kent State, Robert Morris, Temple and Toledo.
Ford (6-5, 285) made 52 tackles last season in helping Baldwin finish 5-6 and reach the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. He earned all-conference honors and was a member of the Trib 25 all-star team. He is rated as the 25th-best defensive tackle in the country.
